Number of ‘Secret Truths’ II sex scenes will be higher than chapters

Romulo Estrela and Camila Queiroz in ‘Secret Truths’ II (Photo: Publicity)

“Secret Truths” II will have 50 chapters. They will be released every tenth on Globoplay. But the number of sex scenes will surpass the number of episodes: there will be 67 in total. When aired on open TV, the plot by Walcyr Carrasco with artistic direction by Amora Mautner will gain a more light.

To give you an idea, the costume team even ran out of stocks of cufflinks for sale in Rio and São Paulo. Now, they are going to get the part in other states. During the recordings, more than 300 were used.

Camila Queiroz and Romulo Estrela recorded one of the most ardent scenes in history, in which the characters Angel and Cristiano will be in the bathroom of a nightclub. Other sequences of the type took place on the street and in a parking lot. The actress will still have sadomasochistic sex scenes with Gabriel Braga Nunes, who will play Percy, a client of Angel.

João Vitor Silva and Rodrigo Pandolfo will also star in hot moments. The same will happen with Bruno Montaleone. His character, a male prostitute, will be involved with Deborah Evelyn, Johnny Massaro and Julia Stockler.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Meet the teacher who taught sensual dance lessons to the actresses in “Secret Truths” II: