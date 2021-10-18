NYSE and ProShares Confirm First US Bitcoin ETF Launch; listing will be on Tuesday – Cryptocurrencies

(Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday (19), the companies confirmed to The New York Times today. “2021 will be remembered for this milestone,” said the manager’s CEO, Michael Sapir, to the American newspaper.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not make a formal announcement, but the product submitted for approval will gain automatic approval because it will not be effectively denied by regulators until the evaluation deadline, ProShares said. The deadline ends tomorrow and the NYSE prepares for immediate listing.

The alleged SEC document confirming the ETF’s approval was leaked on Friday (15), which helped fuel market optimism and contributed to the price remaining above US$ 60,000 for most of the end of week. At 10:45 am, the cryptocurrency was trading at $61,262.57.

The ETF in question does not invest directly in Bitcoin, but rather in cryptocurrency futures traded on the Chicago Derivatives Exchange (CME). Although it displeases the most purist enthusiasts, the product is seen as essential to bring a new wave of investors to the asset, especially institutional ones.

One of the reasons would be the greater flexibility and proximity of the ETF to the real market compared to alternatives such as Grayscale’s Bitcoin fund, which blocks the sale of the position for six months and causes a large discount in relation to the price of the cryptocurrency in the cash market .

Bitcoin futures contracts traded in Chicago are already widely accepted by institutional capital in the US, but the ETF is seen as an additional enabler as it could eliminate barriers for a new swath of potential investors.

The NYSE, however, is not ruling out approval of an ETF that invests directly in Bitcoin anytime soon. “This is an exciting step, but not the last,” said NYSE head of exchange-traded products Douglas Yones to The New York Times.

