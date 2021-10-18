On National Vaccination Day, Maceió celebrates 60% of those immunized against Covid-19

The Municipality of Maceió has developed an intense work in health education, in addition to strengthening the immunization system against the coronavirus, through investment in equipment, professionalization and acquisition of vaccines for the population throughout the Municipal Health Network. National Vaccination, celebrated on October 17, Maceió accounts for 60.11% of the population vaccinated with two doses or the single dose vaccine against Covid-19. There are 456,080 people with the complete vaccine cycle, in addition to 664,887 (87.64%) with at least one guaranteed dose.

Since the beginning of vaccination against Covid-19, Maceió has worked to have the best possible vaccination logistics to distribute immunizations to the population.

Adevânia Alves is a nurse at the Covid-19 vaccination point installed at Maceió Shopping and speaks of the team’s effort and commitment to increase the number of Maceio residents protected against the virus and collaborate towards the return to normality.

“We are aware that when a virus sets in, a war starts that can only be won with the emergence of the vaccine. Historically, Brazil has managed to eradicate many diseases through mass vaccination and we are sure that this will also happen soon with Covid-19. Therefore, we work as quickly as possible”, says the nurse.

Pioneering spirit and responsibility – Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maceió has put in place measures – many of them pioneering – to streamline the flow of care and guarantee greater agility in vaccination. The effort has turned into good results.

The Vaccine Owl allows people who work during the day to get vaccinated up to 9 pm at four vaccination points; and, in partnership between the City Hall and the German Government, Mercedes Benz and Cruz Vermelha, Maceió was the first city in Latin America to receive the Vacina Bus, a traveling unit that took 12 thousand doses of vaccines to the population at 30 points in Maceió.

Other highlights in the vaccination against Covid-19 are: the implementation of the Braille card for the inclusion of people with visual impairments; the creation of the vaccine.maceio.al.gov.br portal, which raised the municipal indicators of data transparency about Covid, according to an analysis published by Open Knowledge Brasil (OKBR); the development of the Filometer tool, which allows monitoring the flow of care at the vaccination points.

These are some of the strategies that led the City of Maceió to repeated leaders in the ranking of capitals with greater vaccine efficiency, according to the LocalizaSUS portal, of the Ministry of Health.

Cold Network – In May 2021, Mayor JHC invested R$ 160,000 in the acquisition of deep-freezers for the Municipal Cold Chain Center for the storage of Pfizer vaccines, which require extremely low temperatures. The equipment came from São Paulo and allows the storage of immunizing agents for up to six months.

“The deep-freezers have specific technical characteristics to be able to store Pfizer’s vaccines. Therefore, we were able to complete the entire cycle necessary to handle these doses. Maceió set an example, anticipated and went ahead”, informed Mayor JHC about the delivery of the equipment.

Vaccine guarantees individual and collective protection – According to infectologist Renee Oliveira, vaccination has always been essential to fight diseases and, only with it, it is possible to considerably reduce the number of cases of Covid-19 and return to normality.

“Vaccination is an important individual and collective instrument to fight diseases. With the full immunization of the population, the virus finds it very difficult to spread and, with that, cases tend to decrease. The more people vaccinated, the less health risk and fewer people with moderate and severe complications. It was like that with numerous diseases in the past and we are already moving towards this favorable situation with Covid-19”, highlighted the doctor.

The expert recalls that this week, the transmissibility of the coronavirus in Brazil reached 0.60, the lowest level in 2021, according to international studies. He analyzes that the data point to the control of the pandemic, but warns that, for this to happen, it is necessary to maintain preventive care and immunization.

“We are at a time of sustainable decline, when there is a real possibility of controlling the pandemic. This situation is directly related to the vaccine. So we have to continue with the care, keeping the distance, using masks and, of course, completing the vaccination cycle”, guides the infectologist.

Vaccination update in Maceió units – Parallel to the vaccination against Covid-19, which takes place at eight fixed points installed in the city and by scheduling the second dose in health units, Maceió continues to update the Vaccination Booklet of Maceio residents in all health units. Professionals work daily to ensure the supply of immunizing agents that make up the Vaccination Booklet recommended by the Ministry of Health for different audiences.

Until the next 29th, the Multivaccination Campaign for Children and Adolescents is in force. And, throughout the year, health units maintain immunizations for different audiences.

Vaccines such as BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP, VRH, Meningococcal C, VOP, Yellow fever, MMR, DTP, Chickenpox and HPV are being offered from 7am to 5pm. To contain waste, since after opening the vial the vaccine cannot be repackaged, BCG is only available in these reference units.

Last Wednesday (13), Dona Nancy Soares accompanied her granddaughter Sara, 4 years old, to the II Health Center, in Poço, to update the booklet and says that she always feels very calm after taking her granddaughter to be vaccinated. “I am very carefree and with the certainty that she will be protected from serious diseases such as measles. I can’t wait to get Covid’s vaccine for her age too and we’ll be the first in line”, he declared.

The nurse who worked on site, Ana Estênio, recalls that updating the Vaccination Booklet at the units is a preventive action, as it prevents the resurgence of diseases that, in the past, aggravated the collective health of Brazilians.

“Even diseases that have already been eradicated can appear again and it is in the inhibition of this recurrence that the updating of the vaccine scheme acts mainly. That is why it is so important that mothers make this gesture of love and bring their children to be vaccinated, contributing to the balance and maintenance of the health of the child and the community”, he highlighted.

The date – The National Vaccination Day was instituted by the Ministry of Health with the aim of highlighting the importance of the vaccine in controlling diseases and preventing epidemics. Thanks to the emergence of vaccines, several diseases have disappeared and many others have very low levels of contamination.

The distribution of vaccines and the immunization schedule are managed by the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health, which guarantees immunization for the Brazilian population. Created in 1973, the PNI has a history of achievements, highlighting the eradication of measles, the elimination of neonatal tetanus and the continued eradication of poliomyelitis.