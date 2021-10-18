One Piece is shrouded in many mysteries, and one of them is exactly what this treasure is so mysterious at the end of the grand line, and the creator of the work decided to give it a nudge and gave a great tip about what One Piece can be.

One Piece Creator Reveals A Big Tip On What The Big Treasure Is

Twitter user Sandman_AP shared Eiichiro Oda’s recent statement, in which mangaka suggests that some devoted fans may have already guessed the true nature of One Piece’s treasure along the journey:

This statement is making fans rummage through the best theories about One Piece and try to figure out which one is right. Do you know the true nature of One Piece?

About One Piece

One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man with rubber powers whose dream is to become the King of Pirates, and of their crew, the Straw Hat Pirates.

Altogether, the anime has more than 900 chapters divided into different sagas, and is still shown in Japan, being one of the most popular series of all time.

Currently, the anime is developing the arc of Wano, a country inspired by Feudal Japan and dominated by the Yonkou Kaidou of the Hundred Beasts.

The story of Luffy and his friends can be followed in full on Crunchyroll, in Japanese with Portuguese subtitles or on Netflix with the first two great dubbed sagas. The One Piece manga is published in Brazil by Panini.

