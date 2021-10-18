Only Renan Calheiros had access to the CPI’s final report, says Aziz to CNN

In an interview with CNN, the president of the CPI on the Pandemic, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), stated that the decision to delay the reading of the Commission’s final report, released this Sunday (17), was made to avoid giving legal loopholes to the possible indicted . According to Aziz, for now, only the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), had access to the final report.

“I was alerted by Senator Randolfe [Rodrigues, vice-presidente da CPI] by several jurists who, read on Tuesday and voted on on Wednesday, could be brought to justice, through the Criminal Code. Many people are being indicted, and in that sense we would not have time to analyze the report. Only those who are aware of the entire report are the rapporteurs, no one else does”, said Aziz.

According to the president of the Pandemic CPI, the forecast for a new schedule is that the report is read next Wednesday (20) and voted on the following Tuesday, October 26th. The final text would have over 1,200 pages.

According to the policy analyst at CNN Thaís Arbex, one of the reasons for the postponement of the reading of the report would be disagreements among senators about pointing out the crime of genocide and murder in the final report, in addition to debating over some names that may be in the final text. Aziz denied the information.

“Nobody had access to the report. It has to have a typification: ‘genocide, indicts this for this, this and this’. We need to read the report to find out the causes that led to the people’s indictments. I will not enter the name of A, B or C no. There are many people indicted. I am sure that senator Renan Calheiro supports his report well, which I did not have access to”, said the senator.

“I read the report on Wednesday, given a week of collective view, it’s enough time for us to go deeper. I repeat, none of us had access. We know the typifications, we want to know the reasons for not having victims of narratives”.

Indictment Requests

About 60 people must have the indictment recommended by the reporter. Despite not being a consensus at the top of the CPI, Calheiros says he will keep the name of Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto among the requests for indictees. Braga Netto would be responsible for the government’s first actions in the pandemic, at the time when he was serving as minister of the Civil House.

Also the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), and his sons Flávio (senator for Podemos-RJ), Eduardo (federal deputy for PSL-SP) and Carlos (councillor for Republicanos-RJ) are on the list.

However, this document will still be finalized and voted on by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission. If the indictment proposal is approved, it will be up to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to follow up or not to the CPI’s suggestion.

*(With information from Tainá Farfan and Gustavo Uribe, from CNN)