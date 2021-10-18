Optimistic scenario boosts the creation of end-of-year vacancies and improves job market expectations for 2022

Advances in vaccination and investment perspectives generate a favorable climate for a drop in the unemployment rate; performance, however, can be affected by high interest rates, inflation and elections.

Tony Winston/Brasilia Agency Creation of temporary jobs remains on the rise in the last quarter of 2021 with optimism for the recovery of the economic scenario



The optimistic scenario that will lead to increase in year-end hiring should bring relief to the labor market and encourage the fall of unemployment rate to less than double digits in the coming months. The increase in the immunization of the Brazilian population against the new coronavirus it’s the biggest mobility of consumers are pointed out as the main reasons for the number of temporary jobs in the last quarter of 2021 is better than that recorded in the same period last year. In addition to these factors, the intensification of productive investments expected for 2022 and the maintenance of the recovery of the services sector – the main responsible for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – have the potential to reinforce the rehabilitation of the labor market. The latest releases from Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), one of the references to measure the occupation in Brazil, already show the deceleration of the unemployment rate. After reaching a peak of 14.7% in the quarter ended in April, the index lost strength and dropped to 13.7% in the three months ended in July, totaling 14.1 million people in line looking for a job in the country.

The forecast of high investments is reinforced by advances in the privatization agenda, by the increase in the contribution of foreign money in the country after the strong fall registered in 2020 and by the sequence of positive results in the trade balance. “First, we need to recover investment levels in the first quarter, and so, over the course of the year, we will see the unemployment rate below 10%,” says Walter Franco, a professor of macroeconomics at Ibmec. The positive scenario, however, is also conditioned by the convergence of other factors, such as the recovery of economic activities and the continued drop in the number of deaths and infected by Covid-19. “If these conditions are maintained, it is possible to start this process of bringing the unemployment rate closer to single digits,” says Franco.

The Brazilian Association of Temporary Work (Asserttem) projects a 20% increase in the generation of temporary jobs between October and December this year, compared to the same period last year, adding 565,000 new opportunities. The number maintains the expectation of hiring above the pre-pandemic level: in 2020, there were 471,000, compared to 436 thousand in 2019. The phenomenon is explained by the greater ease of hiring temporary workers amidst the uncertainties generated by the health crisis. Marcos de Abreu, president of the entity, says that the data are conservative and that the current scenario allows margin for a positive surprise in the number of hires. He cites the reduction of fear of rationing of energy, the consistent resumption of service sector and the good performance of commodities as bases for the optimistic feeling. “The factors that were limiting us are disappearing,” he says. In addition to the economic scenario, Abreu points to an increase in the rate of transformation of temporary vacancies into permanent posts. The rate of people who surpass the provisional period to gain the effective vacancy is 22%, compared to 15% in 2018. “I have no doubts that in early 2022 we will be in a much better situation than in 2021. We will not suffer with the reduction of temporary and effective vacancies.”

Although the forecast indicates a return of expectations to the “old normal”, the numbers could be even bolder, if the country were not challenged by serious economic bottlenecks. The elevation of interest rate and the erosion of the purchasing power of Brazilians — both phenomena caused by the acceleration of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official indicator of inflation domestic — are seen as the main obstacles to more optimistic projections. “Inflation is the bogeyman of the hour with the impact it has on reducing consumption and the potential to disrupt the market in general”, says Abreu. But price fluctuations are not the only source of concern. For Juliana Inhasz, coordinator of the degree in Economics at Insper, the performance of the labor market in 2022 can also be influenced by political movements with the proximity of elections. “There are many elements that can improve or worsen the beginning of the year. It is an election year, that is, it is a short year, and it will be necessary for the government to apply a lot in order to be able to make changes and economic policies so that the economy actually improves”, he says. Despite the incidence of negative pressures, as a whole, the unemployment rate should fall in the first months of 2022, even if it is less than ideal given the table of more than 14 million unemployed. “The continuity of this movement will depend on these government actions”, says the coordinator.