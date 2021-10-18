Ore fluctuates with record drop in China’s steel production

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore prices fluctuated as investors weighed economic prospects for China, whose third-quarter growth was below expectations and steel production recorded a record decline.

China’s GDP grew 4.9% in the third quarter year-on-year under the impact of the weaker housing sector and energy crisis, while estimates pointed to a 5% expansion. Still, the housing market is starting to stabilize and the effect of the energy crisis on the economy will be limited, said a spokesman for the Bureau of Statistics.

In September, steel production fell 21.2% year-on-year to 73.8mt, the lowest monthly level since 2017. The sharp drop puts China on track to deliver on its promise to reduce annual volumes. The country, which leads the world in steel manufacturing, launched a series of restrictions on the sector’s production, a measure that was also facilitated by the lower demand from construction companies.

With steel production estimated below 80 million tonnes for the rest of the year, banks have lowered their forecasts for the price of iron ore. Iron ore stocks at China’s ports posted the biggest increase since 2014 last week, according to data from the website Steelhome.

After a sharp drop in output, mills in some provinces including Tangshan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui may increase volume this month as they cut more than expected in September, said Kevin Xie, economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. But authorities are unlikely to relax restrictions given the government’s determination to limit energy use, he said.

BHP releases production figures on Tuesday. Last week, rival Rio Tinto downgraded expectations for annual iron ore shipments. BHP is expected to meet its production estimate by performing well amid favorable weather and positive operations in Port Hedland in September, according to solid bulk consultancy DBX Commodities.

In China, iron ore futures closed down 1.7% to 711 yuan a ton, while the contract in Singapore traded lower at 5:47 pm local time, after fluctuating between gains and losses. Rebar and hot rolled coil futures fell in Shanghai.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related