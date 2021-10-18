Organized publishes open letter before game with Sport

In a delicate situation at Brasileirão, Santos will face Sport, away from home, this Sunday, in a game valid for the 27th round. The duel is a direct fight against relegation. This morning, the Torcida Jovem, organized by Peixe, published an open letter to the club. Santos declared their support for the players at the difficult time the team is going through.

“In today’s game you won’t have the Santista Nation singing and physically supporting you, and when we are, you know it’s blurry! But you bet, we’re with you wherever and however we are. We understand perfectly the situation the club is going through, and all the difficulties involved, but we won’t accept anything less than blood, life and soul for the three points, exactly what we would do if we were in the field,” says the letter.

‘Today we will be in our homes, afflicted and waiting for the 3 points. Put in your minds that the week of all Santos depends on you. By winning, they will be guaranteeing the joy of more than 8 million people, at least until Saturday”, he continues.

Fans also highlighted the importance of today’s game, classifying it as a final. Finally, the letter emphasizes the importance of winning the home games following the confrontation against Pernambuco.

“Today we have a championship final, one of the 13 that are to come. We are looking for today’s victory, and then we will have two matches at Vila Belmiro’s Trap, where you know that everything is different, and that you will have our support before, during and after the game. Let’s fight together, all of us, to get out of this and have a better 2022,” he concludes.

Today, Santos occupies the 17th position and is inside the Z-4. A simple draw already takes Carille’s followers off the stick. The game against the red-black team will be a decisive confrontation, as Sport is in 18th place, with two points less than the São Paulo team.

Check out the letter published by Torcida Jovem in full:

Open letter to the Santos FC squad

Today we have a championship final, one of 13 to come.

In today’s game you won’t have the Santista Nation singing and physically supporting you, and when we are, you know it’s blurry! But you can bet, we are with you wherever and however we are.

Play for us, for our life. After all, this is simply what Santos Futebol Clube represents for us.

We don’t sleep peacefully, we can’t eat, we can’t work, we can’t study… it’s difficult even to think about the simplest things in our daily lives.

We can’t give a cart, we can’t yell in the opponent’s ear at every split… but you can!

We look forward to a team giving their lives, honoring the heaviest robe you have been lucky enough to wear. We need you to get rid of this nightmare as soon as possible and put Santos in his place. And you know very well where it is.

We fully understand the situation the club is going through, and all the difficulties involved, but we will not accept anything less than blood, life and soul for the three points, exactly what we would do if we were on the field.

But we won’t be, you will. Let’s fight together, all of us, to get out of this and have a better 2022.

We’re looking for today’s victory, and as a result, we’ll have two matches at Vila Belmiro’s Trap, where you know that everything is different, and that you will have our support before, during and after the game.

Today we will be in our homes, afflicted and waiting for the 3 points. Put in your minds that the week of all Santos depends on you. By winning, they will be guaranteeing the joy of more than 8 million people, at least until Saturday.

Fight with faith and ardently!

Santos is the turnaround team

Santos is the love team