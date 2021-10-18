Packers defend well and win the 5th consecutive | football

The Green Bay Packers win their 5th consecutive NFL game. Aaron Rodgers’ team beat the Chicago Bears 24 x 14 away from home. The Wisconsin team played a correct game and knew how to hold off the Bears’ attack, led by rookie Justin Fields.

Despite having started suffering a little with the Chicago marking, the Packers managed to take an advantage in the first half. The Green Bay team knew how to manage the match. Highlight for the defense that knew how to make life very difficult for Justin Fields, who had an intercept and was served four times.

The Chicago team entered the match very focused. After the Bears held Aaron Rodgers in attack in their first campaign, Justin Fields led the team to the first touchdown of the match. Khalil Herbert entered the end zone running with the ball to open 7 to 0.

Still in the first quarter, the Green Bay defense managed to force an intercept from Fields. The Packers TD came in the next campaign. Rodgers sent a short pass to Allen Lazard to get the ball into the scoring zone. game on 7 to 7.

The second quarter was marked by good performances by the defenses. Green Bay managed to keep the Chicago team zero in the period. Additionally, the Packers jumped at the chance to score a field goal with Mason Crosby shooting for 39 yards. The match went to halftime in 10 to 7 Packers.

Green Bay came back more connected from the break, knowing how to explore the use of the land game. Aaron Rodgers’ team reached another touchdown after a nice pass from QB to Aaron Jones to receive inside the end zone. Chicago failed to produce in the period and the match was in 17 to 7 for the Packers.

The last room was certainly the busiest of the match. Justin Fields had a safe campaign and showed resilience as he led the team to their second touchdown. Darnell Mooney received a pass from the QB for about 5 yards and entered the scoring zone. Chicago left the game with a field goal behind, but not for long. Chicago 14×17 Packers.

In the next campaign. Aaron Rodgers invoked his killer mode and led Green Bay to the third TD of the match. QB made a great play of over 41 yards passing to Devante Adams. The seven points came at the feet of Rodgers who entered the end zone running with the ball. 24×14 packers.

