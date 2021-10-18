Padre Fábio de Melo returns to the music scene and releases a video with Ivete; see exclusively | Fantastic

At 50 years of age, after 21 discs released, 8 million copies sold and after a short break, Padre Fábio de Melo is back on the music scene. And he is very well accompanied in this return: nothing more, nothing less than Ivete Sangalo.

This meeting comes from a story that began back in 2018, when “Retrovisor” was recorded by the priest and the singer, who at the time was still pregnant with the twins Marina and Helena. Only now, three years later, the song was released and they decided to get together to make the video. Why so long after?

Father Fabio de Melo: Because I don’t have an ounce of wits. Which artist from Brazil would have a song with Ivete Sangalo recorded, without publishing? I was very careful when to release this song. I didn’t want to do it anyway.

Ivete Sangalo: I recorded this song with my daughters in my womb, in my belly. This idea has a lot of strength for me.

Father Fabius: Ivete doesn’t know, huh? At the time I didn’t tell her. I listened to the music, had to stop the car, listened to it several times, and cried a lot. Do you know that cry that washes? Crying of catharsis? Crying from the hiccup. I sobbed, sobbed, sobbed.

Father Fábio de Melo was facing crises of panic syndrome when he heard the song “Retrovisor”, by singer Deise Jacinto, for the first time, in 2018.

“When he asked me to sing the song, I don’t know if it’s a feeling of all his friends, of people who love him, but I said: ‘This song could only be recorded by me,'” says Ivete.

See the full conversation in the video above. Below, watch firsthand the clip, which was recorded in Salvador:

Watch the clip from the release of Ivete Sangalo and Padre Fábio de Mello