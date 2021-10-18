Paes releases maximum capacity for theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and events, but keeps nightclubs banned | Rio de Janeiro

A decree by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) allows, starting this Monday (18), 100% capacity in theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and events (see list below). By the text, the use of masks in these places is still mandatory..
This decree, however, maintained the ban on nightclubs, discos and dance halls. And games with audiences can even have 50% of capacity from the stadium or the gym.
Paes had already advanced the news this Sunday (17).
“Tomorrow a decree will be published in which the Health Department determines the end of the restriction that had been used for theater and movie theaters, among other spaces, which can now be fully occupied”, said Paes, during the reopening of CineCarioca Nova Brasília, in the Complexo do Alemão.
Paes releases maximum capacity for theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and events — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
Total capacity released
- shopping malls
- shopping centers and shopping arcades
- museum
- library
- movie theater
- theater
- party house
- game room
- circus
- children Recreation
- amusement, theme and water park
- skating rink
- training
- tourist visits
- aquariums
- zoo
- show and concert halls
- drive-in,
- fairs and congresses
- exhibitions
- any authorized events.
The establishments they must also observe compliance with permanent measures for the protection of life.
Decree maintains a ban on nightclubs, discotheques and dance halls. Games with audiences can have 50% of the stadium or gymnasium capacity — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo