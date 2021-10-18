Palmeiras fans catch Luiz Adriano’s foot, and Abel says: “Critique me” | palm trees

Chosen as a starter by coach Abel Ferreira, he was the player least applauded by the crowd when the names were announced by Allianz Parque’s sound system.

In the traditional cry of the organized fans, player by player, before the match, he was ignored. Dudu was the last exalted athlete, with coach Abel Ferreira following.

After the game, the coach defended the athlete. And asked the crowd to direct the coach, not the center forward, their irritation.

– I make a challenge to the fans: when they want to criticize, criticize the coach. Whatever you want to unburden, unburden it to me. Let my players, support, give strength… When Luiz Adriano went to cut a ball in the corner, the whole stadium gave strength. I’m sure if everyone does this, we’ll get the most from Luiz Adriano. Luiz has had a good behavior when he plays or not. He’s a blaze-titles. Criticize me, curse me, I have a broad back. Support the players. If they do, our players will be better.

On the field, Luiz Adriano had regular performance. It didn’t shine, but showed willingness to mark, played a good role in protecting his back to goal. It was little fired, with no chances to score.

Replaced in the final stage, the attacker heard a mixture of boos and applause as he left the field.

However, the organizers made clear their dissatisfaction with the player and shouted “Luiz Adriano, pay attention, a lot of respect for Verdão’s shirt!”.

On the field, Luiz Adriano is not going through a good phase. He has only four goals scored in 30 games this season.

