Palmeiras fans criticize Abel Ferreira for casting against Internacional

In a little while, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), Palmeiras host Internacional for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship and, even before the ball rolls, Alviverdes fans went to social media against coach Abel Ferreira after the squad was announced.
The main points raised by the palmeiras were the presence of Luiz Adriano, Rony and Zé Rafael among the eleven holders, in addition to accusing the Portuguese of “retranqueiro”.
Check out some manifestations:
What a fucking lineup. Ron and LA again? Zé returns to the title, coming back from injury, with no rhythm and fuck if
— Marcos (@marcos97948191)
October 17, 2021
another day seeing one of the biggest catfish ever played in palm trees tripping over the ball with a 7 on his back
— ؘ (@pedroofarias_)
October 17, 2021
Jorge plays well 3 games in a row and wins what? bench for piquerez, congratulations, sparrow
— morals ˢᵉᵖ ridges is over (@moraisep)
October 17, 2021
Ron and Ze Rafael. How sad it is to be a sports society palm trees my god
— Vini (@Vinizim3)
October 17, 2021