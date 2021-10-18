Palmeiras wins Inter with a penalty goal and ends seven games’ fast – 10/17/2021

The return of the selectables brought the end of the Palmeiras fast in the season. After seven matches without a win, Palmeiras beat Internacional 1-0, today (17), at Allianz Parque, in the 27th round of the Brasileirão. The result takes some of the pressure off a team that is a Libertadores finalist, but has had its recent performances heavily criticized.

Palmeira’s victory came thanks to Raphael Veiga’s penalty goal, 7 minutes into the second half — the penalty came from a cross by Rony that hit Cuesta’s hand. Because of an insane complaint after the move, Edenilson (another who returned from the national team) received the red card, leaving Inter with one less for practically the entire second half.

With the result, Palmeiras momentarily assumes the fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 43 points. Inter parks in seventh position, with 39.

Palmeiras returns to the field this Wednesday (20), when it receives Ceará, at 19:00 (GMT). The next day, Inter will host Red Bull Bragantino, at 20h.

Who did well: Raphael Veiga

The good performance of Raphael Veiga in the dead balls was an important weapon for Palmeiras against Inter. In the first half, the shirt 23 took two dangerous fouls. The first one passed close to Marcelo Lomba’s goalpost, while the second was defended by the colorado goalkeeper.

In the second half, Veiga opened the scoring for Palmeiras with a penalty. Cuesta put his hand on the ball after Ron’s cross. On the kick, Veiga hit the corner of Marcelo Lomba hard, who hit the corner, but didn’t come close to making the save.

Who was wrong: Edenilson

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

What was supposed to be Inter’s celebrated reinforcement turned out to be a headache. Edenílson returned to the team after three games absent because of the Brazilian team. After a good first half, the midfielder ended up complicating Colorado’s life by being sent off with just 5 minutes of the second stage. He complained fiercely with referee Bráulio da Silva Machado, because of Cuesta marked for Palmeiras, and received the red card.

Palmeiras scares the set ball, but doesn’t kill the game

With full force due to the return of Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, who were in their respective teams, Palmeiras had the best chances of the first half, even if they couldn’t dominate possession. After just 3 minutes, Marcos Rocha hit Marcelo Lomba’s post. The alviverde team would still bother again in the initial stage on three occasions: two free kicks by Raphael Veiga and a shot over Piquerez.

With one more on the field early in the second half after Edenílson’s expulsion, Palmeiras started to control the ball, but had difficulties to impose themselves on the field. Veiga’s goal was enough to guarantee the victory, which could have come more easily.

Inter abuses the fouls, but doesn’t give up with one less

Inter’s first half would have been good if it weren’t for the individual mistakes. The team created good chances and had more possession than Palmeiras. Even so, it suffered from the alviverdes counterattacks. And they happened thanks to the high number of balls lost by the colorado team.

With each lost ball came the need to stop the play. There were 13 fouls in the first half, with two yellow cards received.

In the second half, Diego Aguirre’s plan was hampered by Edenilson’s early dismissal and Raphael Veiga’s penalty. Even with one less, Inter continued to put pressure on Palmeiras. The colorado team tried to equalize until the final minutes, but left the field with the first defeat in the last three games.

Luiz Adriano gets booed in his first home game after cursing a fan

In the reunion with the fans after cursing a fan against Red Bull Bragantino, Luiz Adriano saw that he will need goals to win back the Palmeiras fans. According to Globo’s broadcast, the public at Allianz Parque avoided shouting the name of the number 10 shirt during the announcement of the squad.

On the field, Luiz Adriano had a discreet performance, participating in a play that ended in Dudu’s submission, in the second half. The forward was substituted 24 minutes into the second stage. As he left the lawn, a loud boo began at Allianz Parque.

Aguirre: one eye on Palmeiras, another on the Uruguayan national team

Image: Ricardo Duarte/International

The supporter of Internacional arrived for the duel against Palmeiras worried if it could be the farewell of Diego Aguirre. Ever since speculation about the future of Óscar Tabárez in the Uruguayan national team began, it was taken for granted in Uruguay that Aguirre would take his place.

“I have the same information as you, just speculation. Good that my name is speculated in the Uruguay national team, but I’m focused on Inter, in this game. But there’s nothing more than that,” said Aguirre, to “Globo”, before the game start.

After a meeting held yesterday with Tabárez, the Uruguayan Football Association decided to keep the experienced coach until the end of the year, according to Uruguay’s “Ovación” newspaper. Before 2021 is over, the Uruguayan team will face Argentina and Bolivia. Until then, Inter fans may be more relaxed, as Aguirre is expected to remain.

DATASHEET

1 X 0 INTERNATIONAL PALM TREES

Reason: 27th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time: October 17th, at 4 pm (GMT)

Local: Allianz Parque (SP)

Public: 11,111 paying

Income: BRL 635,538.98

Goal: Raphael Veiga (7’/2ºT), for Palmeiras

Yellow cards: Felipe Melo, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony, for Palmeiras; Hector, Mercado, Victor Cuesta and Patrick, for Inter

Red cards: Edenilson, by Inter

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo Barbosa), Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga (Deyverson); Rony, Dudu (Gustavo Scarpa) and Luiz Adriano (Breno Lopes). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Hector), Gabriel Mercado, Cuesta, Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny (Zé Gabriel), Edenilson, Taison (Mauricio), Patrick (Palacios); Yuri Alberto. Coach: Diego Aguirre.