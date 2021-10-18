Paloma Duarte despises Record, says she prefers Globo and lets loose the verb

Paloma Duarte decided to answer questions from followers on his Instagram Stories profile and made the honest line. The actress said she prefers the Globe and praised the structure of the broadcaster compared to the record.

The artist, who is included in the cast of Além da Ilusão, the next telenovela of the six on Globo, was asked which of the two broadcasters she preferred to work. And she was emphatic when declaring that she prefers the Rio de Janeiro channel.

“I made great friends at Record, I was very happy the time I was there. But you can’t even compare, right? In terms of structure, know-how… Globo, right, guys?“, he said.

Paloma Duarte rebuts internet users

In her social media profile, Paloma also answered other questions from internet users and was very direct in her answers. Asked when she decided to become an actress, she said: “How much did I have to pay rent”.

Another follower asked what is the biggest challenge today. “I think being Brazilian, right? I think it’s a challenge for many”, she replied.

Paloma was also asked by a fan about her husband, actor Bruno Ferrari. “Like this? What about Bruno? Bruno is great, thank you. It’s there in the room working”, said.

In the interaction with internet users, the actress was very direct in saying only that “feels [saudades]” when asked if she misses a character she played. Also sent a follower “go google” after receiving the request to post a photo of when he made the soap opera Renascer (1993).

Lawsuit against former issuer

Paloma was hired by Record for almost ten years. She arrived on Edir Macedo’s network in November 2005 and left the channel in June 2015. There, she made several soap operas, such as Cidadão Brasileiro (2006), Poder Paralelo (2009), Máscaras (2012). The last plot on the network was Pecado Mortal (2013).

After the departure of Record, the artist came to court asking for the annulment of the contract for the provision of services. She wanted a note of her professional card and asked for a million dollar compensation for labor rights.

Paloma Duarte returned to Globo in 2019 with the character Lígia in Malhação: All Forms of Love. Escalated to the new plot at 6 pm Beyond Illusion, the actress returns to the air in February.

feeling sick with paloma duarte’s sincerity answering the question box kkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/9LujAoUO2V — ronald • legal paloma duarte (@rdesastrado) October 17, 2021