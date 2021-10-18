Pamela Tome amends two Bible novels from Record; see more actors from Kings · TV News

Pamela Tomé will amend two biblical novels on Record. After bringing Liba to life in Genesis, the actress was confirmed in the cast of Kings. In addition to her, the station announced the names of Dudu Pelizzari and Daniel Blanco, from Jezebel (2019). The unpublished serial debuts in 2022.

The announcement of the trio of actors was made on Record’s official social networks this weekend. According to columnist Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper, Giovanni Dopico, from Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras (2019), signed with Bishop Edir Macedo’s station and is also confirmed in the cast of Reis.

The unpublished serial still has Vinicius Redd in the cast. Voice of God in the seven phases of Genesis, Flávio Galvão renewed his contract with Record for another two years and is quoted for the soap opera. “I’ll probably make Kings,” said the interpreter last Friday (15) to TV news.

The plot will recycle a good part of the Genesis cast, which had around 400 actors in its seven phases. O TV news found that Caetano O’Maihlan, who lived Bachir in the stage played by Abraão (Zécarlos Machado), was last Thursday (14) making a costume test at RecNov.

Dani Gutto, who played Isaac as a child, is another tipped for a role in the new biblical novel. The child actor signed a one-year bond with the broadcaster.

Inspired by stories such as Kings, Chronicles, Proverbs, Song of Solomon, Ecclesiastes and Psalms, Record’s new serial will have several seasons. The production will have few cores and parallel wefts, with a standard footprint.

Reis will address the transition from Israel’s form of government, before ruled by judges and later by the monarchy. The plot will quickly show the last two judges, Eli and Samuel, follow with the first kings, Saul and David, and then come the story of Solomon and all the others.

See Record’s publications: