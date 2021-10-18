Pandemic CPI: Government does not know how it spends R$79 billion in SUS hospitals

The country spends R$79 billion a year — twice the cost of Bolsa Família — in the payment of services to the public and private hospital network that integrates the Unified Health System.

The Ministry of Health, however, does not control and does not even have reliable data on the performance of this hospital network, its cost, efficiency and quality standards in the expenses incurred. In other words, he has no idea how this money is actually spent in SUS hospitals.

Health is limited to maintaining a system to control the production of services to justify payments, informed the Federal Court of Accounts to the CPI of the Pandemic. Even if it wanted to, the ministry does not have enough information or technological capacity developed to systematically evaluate the productivity of expenses in medium and high complexity hospital procedures.

There are signs of distortions, impossible to measure in the current situation. In cancer treatment, for example, more expensive tests are much more required than less expensive ones. There is also a strange uniformity in procedures: the same pneumonia treatment is adopted for a young adult without comorbidities and for an elderly person with numerous comorbidities.

At 33 years old, SUS has proven itself reliable in the pandemic catastrophe and, now, in the speed of vaccination against Covid-19. It is remarkable, however, that in these three successive decades, governments have not been concerned with building a qualitative database to measure the effectiveness and productivity of the hospital network funded with public resources.