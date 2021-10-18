Pandemic untrained pilots miss the return to the skies

Back to the cabin after a period to recover from the Covid-19, an airline pilot forgot to crank the plane’s second engine for takeoff, a mistake that could have ended in disaster if he hadn’t aborted the flight.

Another pilot, returning to work after seven months out of work due to the pandemic, on his descent for landing in the early morning, realized almost too late that he had not lowered the wheels and reversed the approach just 240 meters from the runway.

Weeks earlier, a passenger plane leaving a busy airport had gone in the wrong direction, piloted by a captain who was flying for the first time in more than six months.

All of these potentially disastrous mistakes have occurred in the U.S in recent months, when pilots went back to work.

In all cases, the crew attributed the failures to lack of flights during Covid-19, the deadliest pandemic since the 1918 flu outbreak and certainly the only one to wreak such havoc in what was once a dynamic global aviation industry.

The incidents are among dozens of errors, reported confidentially by pilots removed from activity since the start of the pandemic, which are stored in a discreet database created to identify emerging security threats.

The monitoring program, funded by the US Federal Aviation Administration, was launched decades ago, but now sends out warning signals when planes return to the skies around the world.

Airline layoffs have left nearly 100,000 pilots with minimum hours of work or long-term leave, according to consultancy Oliver Wyman.

Many haven’t ridden for more than 18 months. But as rising vaccination rates allow travel to resume, there is growing concern that a lack of proficiency, confidence or simply a moment of oblivion could wreak havoc.

“It’s really a critical situation,” said Uwe Harter, Airbus A380 pilot for the Deutsche Lufthansa, currently on leave, who is also executive vice president of technical and safety standards for the International Federation of Airline Pilots Associations.

“The last thing the industry needs right now is a serious accident.”

While some airlines provide adequate pilot recycling, others provide “the bare minimum,” if anything, said Harter, who has not flown since February 2020. “The regulations we have aren’t enough.”

It’s not that the authorities ignore the problem. The International Civil Aviation Organization, which sets industry standards, and the International Air Transport Association have been warning of the risks for months.

Both bodies, as well as Europe’s leading aviation industry regulator, have published detailed training guides to help airlines transition untrained pilots back to the skies.

But interviews with pilots from Asia and Europe — and the database of anonymous reports in the United States — reveal varying degrees of skill and confidence among those who have returned to work, including pilots who have completed recycling programs.

In part, this is because no classroom or virtual theory, or practice in a flight simulator, can replicate the real-life pressures of a cockpit. Nor do these preparations fully take into account the impact of the pandemic’s psychological, emotional and financial stress on airline crews.

Aviation suffered huge financial losses from the pandemic: $138 billion last year alone and another $52 billion expected in 2021.

As the industry tries to recoup some of the lost revenue, managing the safety risks posed by pilot returns is an extra burden that airlines with more solid balance sheets can afford to deal with more efficiently than others.