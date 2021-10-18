Pará may lose R$ 1 billion with new ICMS on fuels | News Pará | Online Diary

The Forum of Governors intends to take to the Supreme Court (STF) the decision on the complementary bill approved by the plenary of the Chamber, if the Senate ratifies the decision taken by the deputies. State managers claim that the proposal is unconstitutional, since it is not up to Congress to define tax rules exclusive to the states and the Federal District, such as the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which is a state tax. According to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), which is also contesting the proposal, Pará would have a loss of revenue of R$ 466 million per year, with R$ 117 million referring to what city halls would not collect.

Dissatisfied with the approval of the bill that changes the form of ICMS collection, in addition to stating that they intend to resort to the STF, the governors also plan to increase dialogue with the senators representing their respective states to try to prevent the proposal’s approval.

President of the Governors Forum, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF) said that the proposal approved by the Chamber “is not a project to reduce ICMS, it is a project to penalize the states”. “What Congress is doing is unconstitutional since the states that take care of the ICMS issue are the states, not the Union. It is an affront to the states and an attempt to circumvent what is reality”, accuses the president of the Forum. “They want to transfer the responsibility to the states, but we are going to stop this in the Supreme Court,” said Ibaneis.

For the National Federation of State and District Tax (Fenafisco), which is chaired by the tax auditor from Pará Charles Alcântara, the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies directly interferes in the finances of states and municipalities and will impact the population.

“The Chamber of Deputies adopted a measure with a high social cost, interfering with the collection of entities, already weakened since before the pandemic”, warns the entity. For the Federation, the measure is palliative “and a false solution to the high price of fuel, a result of Petrobras’ pricing policy.”

Text was presented by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, to take the federal government’s responsibility for the high cost of fuel “off the lap”. | Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies

According to Charles Alcântara, Pará will suffer “very significant losses in tax collection, especially considering the social difficulties faced by the State”. The president of Fenafisco said that “safe sources already admit that the State of Pará could lose between R$ 1 billion to R$ 1.2 billion a year.” “What we hope is that the Senate rejects this proposal”, completed Alcântara.

Also according to the Federation, the previously announced 8% reduction in the price of gasoline is timid and ephemeral. “It should be noted that there has been no increase in the ICMS for over two and a half years, while the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas have increased by around 40% since 2019”, highlights in a note to Fenafisco.

Tax authorities in the states argue that effective actions to reduce fuel prices in the country should include a review of Petrobras’ pricing policy, currently pegged to the dollar, “and by reducing the company’s shareholders’ profits that remain intact.”

And there is no lack of protests regarding the substitute text presented by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to take the federal government’s “lap” of responsibility for the high cost of fuel and cooking gas, in a country where more than 14 million families are served by the Bolsa Família Program.

Impact on revenue

For the National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz), which includes the secretary of Pará, Renê de Oliveira and Sousa Júnior, the new rule will damage state and municipal government revenue.

In a statement, Comsefaz states that, if approved, the project should reduce state finances by BRL 24 billion – which, consequently, means a loss of BRL 6 billion to municipalities. According to the state finance secretaries, ICMS on fuel collected around R$90 billion in 2019, representing around 18% of the total R$509 billion in tax collection that year. The states remember that 25% of ICMS is transferred to municipalities.

The organization’s president, Rafael Fonteles, defends the approval of the tax reform as a solution. “We cannot accept this because it directly impacts the quality of services offered to the population. We have reaffirmed, through Comsefaz, that if we want to effectively resolve the issue of ICMS and the complexity that is the tax system as a whole, we need to approve the comprehensive tax reform, whose report by senator Roberto Rocha was delivered yesterday (recently) to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco”, replied Fonteles, who is the secretary of Finance of Piauí.

After so much controversy, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), informed that before putting the proposal to change the ICMS to a vote, he intends to listen to the governors. Pacheco said that the proposal is essential at a time of rising fuel prices, but that the impact on revenue should be discussed with the governors.

According to the president, the fact that governors are pointing to a drop in tax revenue will be taken into account, “which interferes with the day-to-day and predictability of the state budget.”

What does the text say?

The text approved by the Chamber of Deputies determines that the ICMS charged in each unit of the Federation is calculated based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years. Currently, the reference is the average price in the previous 15 days. In practice, this reduces the impact of sudden variations on the ICMS actually charged.

If the text becomes law, the first adjustment made by the states should consider the average price between January 2019 and December 2020.

When considering a longer period (last two years) to establish a ceiling for the rate, the proposal tends to reduce the taxation charged to the final consumer – as oil has risen more intensely in recent months. Furthermore, the new rate could not be changed for one year.

The text also obliges states and the Federal District to set rates annually, making them effective for 12 months from publication. The text presented to the Plenary of the Chamber shows that the change would lead, if applied today, to an average final price reduction of 8% for regular gasoline, 7% for hydrated ethanol and 3.7% for diesel B.

In September this year, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average prices of regular gasoline, hydrated ethanol and diesel oil were, respectively, R$ 6.08, R$ 4.70 and R$ 4. 73. In January 2019, these amounts were BRL 4.27, BRL 2.81 and BRL 3.44. Part of the increase is due to the price of a barrel of oil, as Petrobras’ pricing policy takes into account the values ​​practiced in the international market. Another part is due to exchange variation, with the fall of the real against the dollar.

How is it today?

Currently, ICMS is charged as a percentage of the final product price, and rates vary according to each state. In the case of gasoline, for example, the tax varies from 25% to 34% of the price. For diesel, the charge ranges from 12% to 25%.

In the current system, in a “tax substitution” format, ICMS is collected at the initial stage of the production chain, that is, at refineries, but the value encompasses the entire chain of the sector – including distributors and gas stations.

As the tax is collected in advance at the refineries, it is necessary to estimate the final consumer price in each state to apply the ICMS rate. In this process, each entity of the federation defines the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer”, made every 15 days.

Thus, taxes are also part of the calculation basis for the future price of fuels – on which the taxation will focus.

In addition, in a scenario of high oil and dollar prices (factors that weigh on the production price, defined by Petrobras and importers), the states collect more resources even without increasing the ICMS rate.