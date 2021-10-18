Part of the bleachers collapses during the celebration of the Dutch Championship. Watch! | international football

Vitesse fans went through a scare this Sunday. After beating Nijmegen 1-0, for the ninth round of the Dutch Championship, the players went to the stands to celebrate. As fans sang and jumped, part of the stands at the Goffertstadion stadium collapsed. Fortunately there are no records of injuries.
The city’s mayor, Hubert Bruls, said he wanted “an investigation into what happened as soon as possible.” After what happened, even the fans involved in the accident continued to celebrate along with the athletes. Watch:
The away victory placed Vitesse in sixth place by the Dutchman with 16 points. Nijmegen is in 11th place with 11 points. In the next round, NEC will face Twente, on Sunday, at 7:15 am (Brasilia time). Vitesse hosts the Go Ahead Eagles on the same day at 9:30 am.
Bleachers with fans of Vitesse collapse in celebration, in the Netherlands — Photo: Reproduction/ultrasworld_official