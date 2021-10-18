Parts of a ship sunk 2,600 years ago are recovered in Italy – Emais

Greek pottery vase from the 7th century BC is one of the items found on a ship that sank 2,600 years ago in Italy. Photo: ANSA

Ceramic pieces that were on a ship that sank about 2,600 years ago in the Strait of Otranto, in a maritime area between Italy and Albania, were recovered by archaeologists from the National Superintendence for Underwater Cultural Heritage, announced the Italian government this Saturday, 16.

According to the Minister of Cultural Goods of Italy, Dario Franceschini, this is the first time that such an operation has been carried out in such depth. The items were about 780 meters away.

The superintendent Barbara Davide classifies the operation as “sensational”, because it will help to better understand the trade that took place in the region of Magna Grecia, as the southern Italian peninsula was called, which was colonized by the Greeks between the 8th and 7th centuries BC

Amphoras (a kind of vases), pitchers, and a large number of ceramic wine glasses that would be used by the elite of the time were found stacked and “packaged” inside large vases.

According to the researchers, this “packaging” had the mission of preventing breakage during tense sea voyages. In addition, inside some amphorae there were still food and olives.

So far, 22 pieces have been removed from the sea, but it is estimated that there are 220 items in the wreck. “A great discovery that demonstrates the need to return to investing in underwater archeology,” said Franceschini, announcing that the Ministry wants to start a new project in this direction soon.

As Davide reported, the ship was located thanks to what he calls “preventive archeology,” which makes high-tech studies of regions that can map areas of interest. The discovery of the wreck occurred 22 nautical miles from Earth (about 41 kilometers).

However, the superintendent points out that the biggest surprise came from the laboratory analysis, that the first pieces recovered were much older than previously believed. “We didn’t think that between Magna Grecia and the mother country there could be such an organized trade even at that time,” Davide pointed out.