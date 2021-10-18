Phenomenon at 19, João Gomes already has a fee that reaches R$ 400 thousand and says that the chip has not fallen: ‘Is it me?’

50 years ago, Belchior won a student music festival with “Na Hora do Lunch”. The lyrics, an imaginary cry for help from a young man facing the silence of a family at the table, with its secrets and its ailments, has filled some reflective moments of João Gomes on the road. The current phenomenon of the piseiro, number 1 on digital platforms, perhaps did not even imagine that the verses he quotes, singing (“my grandmother calls me. It’s lunchtime”), would have more in common with his life than the part he sings with her deep voice, which seems to carry along with the novelty she represents in the forró scene, a melancholy, something a little dusty, like dry land.

Ex de Xand Avião complains on the web: ‘My children don’t have the same standard of living as his’

DJ Ivis’s ex-wife publishes videos in which he assaults her in front of her daughter

“I cry when I hear this song… Belchior, in general. Not that I’m sad, no. On the contrary. I am very happy. Really happy with everything we are achieving. But these are moments when I remember what I went through to get here, from the family, and a movie is shown”, observes him, who became a fan of the singer from Ceará through the rappers he listens to.

João Gomes, at age 19, the new king of the pisseiro

At 19, João didn’t win a music contest as one of his references, but he broke out. As a representative of a generation in which the digital world is the great showcase, it was making videos with a caquero cell phone (“I only filmed during the day”) that he won the first likes of colleagues, musicians and audiences in the Petrolina region, in Pernambuco, where he moved very small.

João Gomes is taking a course in Agriculture to live in the countryside, he says

Between one video and another, João started to sing at regional festivals, such as the vaquejadas. “We were in the face and really brave. My friend Mario with an old accordion, one or another friend with instruments and me singing. The first time, we only knew three songs. It ended, and we changed trucks (in the vaquejada it is common for pet owners to have trucks to transport the horses and at parties they turn them into mini-stages). I must have sung in about 50 trucks, ok?”, he laughs.

João Gomes, at age 19, the new king of the pisseiro

The name of João started to run the circuit of the cowboys. In addition to singing, he composes. And the first writing, “Eu Tem a Password”, had been recorded by Tarcisio do Acordeón, very famous in the North-Northeast axis. In other words, the boy needed to show up and someone to believe. “I had a promise from the entrepreneur, who always asked me to be patient. Sometimes I thought about going back to farming, finishing my studies in agriculture and forgetting all about it. But the music always spoke louder inside me, I can’t even say why. I was a child, I listened to the radio and thought: ‘Will I ever be able to make music like this?’ he recalls.

João Gomes, at age 19, the new king of the pisseiro

He had. Half crestfallen, disbelieving in himself, he heard from his father the phrase that would transform anxiety into inspiration. “He saw that I was kind of sad about having sold the first song and not having recorded the promised CD, and he said to me: ‘Don’t think about that, no. That soon you will write another one and it will be even better than this one”. It seems like he took a load off me,” he says.

João Gomes: friendships first

The next day, “Meu Piece of Sin” was born, which became a hit, fell into the mouths of famous artists and placed João on the charts, among the greats. Signed contract, career investment. There was only one thing missing.

João Gomes: emotion shared with friend the day he bought a bus

“When we started, I promised Jeovanny (accordion player) that as soon as I could I would give him a new accordion. I still hadn’t made it”, he recalls. On the same day that her first bus arrived, plotted with her face, for the trips with the band, her friend’s accordion also arrived: “I think I cried more for her than for Galegão”.

Galegão is the name of the vehicle. Although João now has a second one, as the first one was too small for the 26 people who are on stage with him. And if there’s one thing he doesn’t give up, it’s having his own under the same conditions as him. “I don’t do anything alone, my friends are with me. We started together, lived the bad together, and now we’re living what we dreamed of. My responsibility is too great. With them, with their family, with their work”, enumerates the singer, who, even as a boy, carries the maturity of someone who has lived too long.

João Gomes: lonely childhood

Perhaps the reason is in childhood. The parents separated when he was 2 years old. His mother worked outside the home, and João was left alone. With his few toys and the radio on. Became circumspect. The father had a barbershop in front of the grandmother’s house. When John was there, he was silent. “My father said that there were all kinds of people there. So, he told me to be quiet, listen and not interact with customers. And I stayed there for hours, just listening. I think that made me someone more relaxed, who observes a lot”, he justifies.

When I was at the barbershop, I received R$10 a day to sweep the floor. The father never wanted João to have the same profession that his grandfather had, thus repeating a tradition, almost a familiar fate. The paternal grandmother, with whom João lived from the age of 14, was afraid that her grandson would break his face. The mother is the same. I asked him to study. “My plan A has always been to work with agriculture. I went to the Federal Institute of Sertão to study Agriculture and my future would be in the countryside”, he says.

The land, however, will not be abandoned. João wants, in the future, “to have a garden to live like his grandfather”. Until then, he hopes to step on every stage he can. Busy schedule. According to market sources, the shows that started at R$ 80 thousand now reach R$ 400 thousand depending on the date.

João doesn’t get carried away talking about money. “If I wanted today I could have a pickup truck, a big car. But for what? I’m on the road and I wouldn’t be able to drive. I could buy a big house, with a pool and such, but I wouldn’t even be able to sleep a day in it, because I would spend the month traveling. I’m very down to earth”, he guarantees: “I’d rather tidy up my grandma’s house, raise the slab in my father’s house…”.

João Gomes and his grandmother: always present

João’s simplicity is even in the clothes he wears. “A vaquejada boot that I don’t take off my feet, pants, a polo shirt and a cap”, he describes. Cap even became a registered trademark. It has a lot, but it only uses two. And some even advertise a local business where he is.

Applauded by Neymar, Hulk, Ivete Sangalo and Wesley Safadão, idols of his childhood, João swears he’s not dazzled. Shy, he puts in romantic songs that make him miss what he hasn’t lived yet. He says he doesn’t have a girlfriend. “I fall in love at the same speed as I fall out of love. Then, it becomes music”, he explains, mischievously.

João Gomes, at age 19, the new king of the pisseiro

For every ten sentences you say in your thick accent, at least one has God in the middle. Raised in Catholicism, choir singer, João is not only named after a saint. He is the owner, he claims, of unshakable faith. “I do not know how to explain. It’s not because of religion. Despite being confirmed and baptized, it is something that always came from within. There are people who go to church and don’t have the same faith. Not that I have more than the others, no. But I never stop thanking God for everything that’s been happening to me, for having been with me at the worst times, for having forgiven me when I was someone bad. I feel the need for this exchange with Him”, he argues.

João Gomes: unshakeable faith in God

Last Thursday morning, in the interior of Pará, where he played a sold out show the night before, João Gomes was taking a shower when one of these “exchanges” took place: “The water falling like that and suddenly it was like I was looking at me even, not believing in what I’m living. I asked myself: ‘Is it really me?’ Until the other day I was nobody, and now… It can only be God”. Still remembering Belchior, the verse of “Just a Latin American Boy” sums up João Gomes’ story well: “But I have in my head a song from the radio in which an old Bahian composer told me: Everything is divine, everything is wonderful”.