Pineapple pave with coconut and champagne biscuit: recipe and how to make – 10/17/2021

In the world of sweets and desserts, some recipes are short-lived. There are Mexican palettes, petit gateaus and cupcakes as proof of the ups and downs at the table.

But there are also those that resist generations, like the recipe for this episode of Gastronobasic: the pineapple pavé with coconut and champagne biscuit.

Image: Salted Caramel/UOL

A classic of desserts, it “faced” the children’s parties of the 1970s, circulated at family lunches in the following decades and still shines on the Brazilian table today.

The reason? Who can resist the combination of the sour-sweet fruit with the cream made with coconut milk and condensed milk, plus the champagne biscuit (another of those items that haven’t left the pantry for years on end)?

Image: Salted Caramel/UOL

The result is a wet sweet, usually served chilled, to be eaten by spoonfuls — and leave the diet for the next Monday, of course.

In this version of Gastronobasico, we also suggest covering it with meringue, a recipe that we taught in the first season of the show and you can check it out by clicking here. Prefer without? No problem. It is possible to cover with only part of the cream, grated coconut and garnish with pieces of pineapple.

Image: Salted Caramel/UOL

Check out the step-by-step video in less than two minutes and, by clicking below, the written recipe:

The basics of the kitchen

The series Gastronobasic is a production of Nossa, UOL’s lifestyle platform, and teaches the basics of gastronomy to first-time cooks. You can see all previous episodes here on UOL Channel or on Nossa YouTube (subscribe now so you don’t miss the new chapters)

