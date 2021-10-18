Piping is repositioned and mega-works for widening the beach in Balneário Camboriú enters its final phase | Santa Catarina

The main pipeline that brings sand from the bottom of the sea to the strip of the beach at Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast, was repositioned on Saturday (16). With this, the dredger responsible for picking up the sediments returned to operation during the night and the The mega widening project taking place at Praia Central has entered its final phase .

The tube replacement step was postponed last week due to weather conditions and had to take place on Saturday. According to the city, the forecast is that the work at the site will end in November.

Now, the restoration work on the waterfront is at the height of Avenida Alvin Bau (understand below).

How was the pipe repositioning done?

Employees working on the project repositioned the pipeline from the height of 3700 Street to close to 1800 Street. The structure was pressurized, moved with the help of boats and sunk for work to be restarted.

The dredger was anchored and already had a load of sand for pumping. According to the city, she released the sediment around 9 pm on Saturday. The works follow this Sunday (17).

What is the purpose of the work?

The work wants to extend the sand strip from the current 25 meters, on average, to 70 meters. According to the city hall, the work will allow, in addition to protecting the shore against the advance of the tides, the creation of privileged spaces for residents and visitors.

The work began in March, with the assembly of the pipe that is used to carry the sand to the shore. This stage of material transport began on August 22, with the arrival of the dredger. They are made by a consortium of two companies, the Brazilian DTA Engenharia and the Belgian Jan De Nul, winner of the tender carried out by the municipality. The work will cost R$ 66.8 million.

