Pix has advanced for many years in a short period of time, says expert

According to the Central Bank, at least 40 million people have already made the first transfer using Pix. The use of banknotes and coins is still prevalent in the country, but the service is growing fast. In an interview with CNN, the expert in technology, innovation and digital security, Arthur Church, said that the context of the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to this acceleration of the online payments tool.

“The technology was already ready, it was already being implemented, but of course the pandemic brought this whole aspect of intensive application use, a lot of delivery [por delivery], lots of internet shopping. Having this whole scenario, we did have a breakthrough of many years in a short amount of time. The Brazilian, in fact, digitalized a lot during the pandemic.”

Arthur Igreja explains that, like other technologies, implementation happens first and then there are successive considerations and changes so that it becomes more effective and safer. “We had the restrictions in a second moment, but this is reasonably expected”, he says of the limits imposed by the Central Bank. “This is also what happened in the past with ATMs. They started to have a limitation on the time and volume of withdrawals. The Central Bank’s strategy was to put Pix to be used”.

Now, the Central Bank remains vigilant and active in relation to how Pix has been used, that’s what the expert says. “Pix is ​​receiving updates regarding how it works so that it becomes less and less attractive to scammers.”

Arthur Igreja comments that changes such as the interruption in transactions from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, the value limit for the transfer, in addition to the new features Pix Saque and Pix Troco, announced for November, are aimed at improving the application.

“People have to understand that Pix is ​​nothing more than a new transfer modality. It’s not that Pix has a problem on your system. And the authorities are adapting. What I understand is very natural, technology always goes through that.”

