Italian police seized hundreds of mafia rats place, which kept the rodents to eat them as part of a bizarre peace ritual. Three people were arrested during the operation.

According to the Daily Stars, the rats were found after police raided a cannabis farm in southern Italy. In addition to the carcasses that were in a freezer, there were numerous cages full of voles, which were being fattened for slaughter.

The snack is known to be a favorite of the powerful Ndrangheta Mafia clan of Calabria, who serve it to guests at reconciliation dinners.

“When the police heard the phone calls from the mafia during investigations into drug trafficking, they learned that after disputes between clans, they have peaceful dinners where they eat voles,” revealed Giovanni Malara, founder of the anti-poaching group Gruppo Adorno.

Although it is illegal to catch or eat voles, the rodent is seen as a delicacy in some areas of southern Italy. Some restaurants deliberately leave their fluffy tail and character intact so customers can know what they’re eating.

The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has already reported that the bosses of the criminal company ‘Ndrangheta’ make their biggest decisions while they andvole brood.

They are often captured to eat after winter, when they are still sleepy from hibernation. Hunters sometimes take young voles from their nests and raise them until they can be served as food.