Pope defended universal family allowance and reduced working hours

Pope Francis defended this Saturday “a universal wage, so that every person in this world can have access to the most basic goods of life” and “the reduction of the working day”, as a measure for greater access to work for all. “This system, with its relentless profit logic, is escaping all human domain. It’s time to brake the locomotive, an uncontrolled locomotive that takes us to the abyss. We still have time”, said the pontiff in a message on the occasion of the IV World Meeting of Popular Movements.

In the message, the Pope highlighted the need to change the current socioeconomic system and asked governments, politicians, businesses and religious leaders to help in this goal, while demanding “the release of patents” on vaccines, forgiveness of debts of countries the poor and the cessation of destruction of “forests, swamps and mountains” by large extractive companies; from the contamination of rivers and seas, and from the poisoning “of cities and food”.

Francisco also urged powerful countries to stop aggression: “No to neocolonialism,” he said, adding that the UN should be the body to resolve conflicts because “we have already seen how unilateral interventions, invasions and occupations end, even if they are made. under the noblest motives or garments”.

The Holy Father also urged governments and politicians to “work for the common good”, take care “not just listen to the economic elites” and “be servants of peoples who cry out for land, shelter, work and a good life” and to religious leaders who “never use the name of God to foment wars or coups d’etat”.

The Catholic Church leader also referred to the “protests over the death of George Floyd”. “Of course this kind of reaction against social, racial or sexist injustices can be manipulated or orchestrated”, but “that movement did not pass when it saw the wound to human dignity damaged by such abuse of power”.

The Pope mentioned “concrete measures that could allow for some significant changes”, such as “urban integration, family farming, popular economy. To these, who still demand to continue working together to achieve them, I would like to add two more: the creation of a universal wage and a reduction in the working day”.

Pope Francis also claimed “a basic income (the IBU) or universal wage, so that every person in this world can have access to the most basic goods of life”, as well as a serious analysis of the reduction of working hours as a redistributive element of the workload of the population.

