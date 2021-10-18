Pope: episcopacy is the name of a service, not an honor

For the first time in 14 years, Bishop Guido Marini was not beside the Pope during the Eucharistic celebration, but before him, from whose hands he received his episcopal ordination. Chilean Andrés Gabriel Ferrada Moreira was also ordained a bishop.

Vatican News

Pope Francis presided at Holy Mass this Sunday morning, with the rite of episcopal ordination by Guido Marini and Andrés Gabriel Ferrada Moreira.

Appointed to the diocese of Tortona, northern Italy, Monsignor Guido Marini concluded his 14-year period as master of pontifical celebrations with his episcopal ordination. This Sunday’s Mass marked the beginning of the service of his successor, Msgr. Diego Ravelli. Chilean Andrés Gabriel Ferrada Moreira was appointed by Pope Francis secretary of the Congregation for the Clergy.

Listen to the full report with the voice of Pope Francis

always serve

In his homily, the Pontiff proposed a reflection on the ecclesial responsibility of the bishop.

“The Lord our Jesus, sent by the Father to redeem men, in turn sent the twelve apostles into the world so that, filled with the power of the Holy Spirit, they might proclaim the Gospel to all peoples,” explained the Pope.

In order to perpetuate this apostolic ministry from generation to generation, the Twelve equipped themselves with collaborators, transmitting to them, with the laying on of hands, the gift of the Spirit received by Christ. Thus, through the uninterrupted succession of bishops in the living tradition of the Church, this primary ministry has been maintained and the work of the Savior continues and develops until our times. In the bishop, surrounding his presbyters, the Lord Jesus Christ himself, eternal high priest, is present.

Addressing the assembly, Francis asked them to welcome with joy and gratitude these brothers of ours, who today are associated with the Episcopal College. To the new bishops, he asked them to reflect on the fact that they were chosen from among men for men, not for themselves.

“’Episcopate’, in fact, is the name of a service – it is not a true episcopacy without service -, not of an honor – as the apostles wanted, one on the right, the other on the left – because the bishop has more to serve than to dominate, according to the Master’s command: ‘He who is greatest among you, let him become the least. And whoever governs, as whoever serves’. Serve. And with this service, you will guard your vocation and you will be authentic shepherds in serving, not in honors, in power, in potency… No. Serving, always serving.”

Proximity

Francis then makes a series of exhortations: proclaim the Word at any time, opportune or not. Warn, rebuke and exhort with magnanimity and doctrine, continue to study. You will be the custodians of service, of charity in the Church, that’s why God wants you to be close. Proximity, by the way – the Pope said – is the most characteristic feature of God.

“Please don’t abandon this proximity,” he said, citing the bishop’s four proximity: to God, to bishops, to priests and to the people. Always in prayer:

“The bishop’s first task is to pray and not like a parrot. Not! Pray with the heart, pray. “I have no time.” Not! Leave all other things aside, but praying is the bishop’s first task.”

The Pope recalled that within the Church there are no “parties”, therefore he recommended closeness to all the bishops, without speaking ill of the brothers. And he asked for time to dedicate to the priests, without having to wait days to be received and heard. “How many times have I heard lamentations, that a priest says, ‘I called the bishop, but the secretary said I had a full schedule, that maybe in 30 days he could see me…’ That’s not right. If you know that one priest sought him out, call the same day or the next day.”

Francisco then concluded:

“May the Lord make them grow on this path of closeness, so they will better imitate the Lord, because He has always been close to us and, with His closeness, which is compassionate and tender, leads us forward. And may Our Lady protect them. “