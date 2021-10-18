Pre-sale of iPhone 13 in Brazil has up to 30 installments

Apple started this Friday (15) the pre-sale of its new line of smartphones in Brazil. There are four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Introduced in September, the new lineup of iPhones doesn’t have major design changes compared to its previous version, the iPhone 12. However, the new devices have gained improvements.

As with the 2020 smartphones, the new line will not come with headphones and a plug charger — the only accessory included is the USB cable. In Brazil, the charger costs R$199 at the official store, while wired headphones cost R$219.

Smartphone prices had already been released in September, with the Pro Max version becoming the most expensive cell phone on sale in Brazil, worth R$15,499.

Check prices in Brazil

iPhone 13 R$ 7,599 to 10,599

iPhone 13 mini R$6,599 to R$9,599

iPhone 13 Pro R$9,499 to R$14,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max R$10,499 to R$15,499.

The values ​​of the devices vary according to the storage capacity, which ranges from 128GB to 1TB — the possibility of having more space is one of the smartphone’s novelties.

Some retail stores are investing heavily in this pre-sale of the device. One example is Magazine Luiza, which is making installment payments in up to 30 installments, in addition to a cashback action for its customers.

Other companies (from banks to mobile operators) are also taking action for this reserve.

Smartphone deliveries begin on October 22nd, the date that supposedly marks the beginning of general sales in Brazil. This information, however, has not yet been officially confirmed by the company.