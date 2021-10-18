‘Priority is always the players’ health’

Neymar felt muscle discomfort in training this Monday and is out of the match against RB Leipzig, for the Uefa Champions League

Neymar is out of the game this Tuesday (19) of the PSG before the RB Leipzig, at 4 pm, for the third round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

the ace felt a muscle discomfort in training this morning in Paris. The club announced in a medical bulletin that Neymar has been in pain since returning from the commitments with the Brazilian national team for the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022.

The idea of ​​Paris Saint-Germain is to preserve Neymar for a few days and give the star player a rest period. “The priority is always the health of the players. In this case, it’s a small problem, but we hope it takes a few days before we find it,” coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference on Monday.

The star has yet to show his best football with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt this season. There were only seven matches and one goal scored. Last week, Neymar was on the field for 90 minutes in matches against Colombia and Uruguay.

The possibility is that the player will return to the field if he has progress in the table next Sunday, the 24th, against Olympique de Marseille, away from home, in Ligue 1.