Professor Afrânio in Malhação, actor enters Secret Truths 2 to screw Angel · TV News

Professor Afrânio between the 2001 and 2007 seasons of Malhação, Charles Paraventi will play a villain in Secret Truths 2. The actor’s character will do anything to screw Angel (Camila Queiroz) in Walcyr Carrasco’s plot. The first ten episodes of the telenovela arrive on Globoplay this Wednesday (20).

According to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, Paraventi will be an unscrupulous lawyer hired to harm Angel in the continuation of the 2015 plot.

Recently, the actor played the king of Sodom in Genesis. The character was his first period work. “It’s really cool, because the preparation included history lessons. Bera is a very cruel character, capable of atrocities. It’s certainly the heaviest role I’ve played in my career,” he said at the time, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut.

Under the artistic direction of Amora Mautner, Verdades Secretas 2 will be released every two weeks to Globoplay’s catalog and will have more sex scenes than chapters. The releases will be made every ten episodes, which will be available on the platform on November 3rd and 17th and on December 1st and 15th.

With 50 chapters and ratings for over 18s, the plot will have 67 sex scenes. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news.

Despite the amount of hot sequences, Amora Mautner said the scenes received a care and a feminine look. “We tell sex in many ways. Not just with kisses and hugs. We show it in the light, in the scenography. In art direction, in the soundtrack, in dance,” said the artistic director in an interview with Fantástico on Sunday ( 17).

Find out where to watch Secret Truths, in addition to discovering the other endings of the soap opera.

