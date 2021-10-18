Proof of vaccine against Covid-19 becomes mandatory from this Monday – Health

Photo: Renan Mattos (Diary)

Starting this Monday, across the state, it will be It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in activities with high risk of contagion of the virus. The new protocols have been in effect since October 8, but the state government has determined a transition period to ensure better organization by the establishments. The determination applies to sports competitions, children’s, social and entertainment events, fairs and exhibitions, cinemas, theaters, among others (see below). The presentation of the receipt can be done digitally, through the application Connect SUS, or through the passbook or vaccination card issued by the State Health Department (SES) or other government agency. The standard will apply both to professionals who work on site and to the general public.

In addition to this change, establishments must also require testing if they have a public of 401 to 800 people, as well as corporate events with a public of 2,501 to 10 thousand people. According to state rules, if the venues do not ask for a negative test for Covid-19 or proof of vaccination, the parties cannot have a dance floor and must maintain the former occupation of up to 350 people. Corporate fairs, on the other hand, should maintain the former limit of 2.5 thousand participants.

The other general protocols, such as proper and permanent use of mask and minimum distance of 1 meter, are still valid. Within the new rules, it is also forbidden for customers to remain standing while consuming food or drinks, including on the dance floor. Children, social and entertainment events can have a maximum occupancy of 50% of the permit or PPCI. Food services must respect the operation in accordance with restaurant protocol.

ADAPTATION

Theatro Treze de Maio is already preparing to adapt according to the new rules. According to Ruth Sopher Péreyron, director of Thirteen, from the 18th onwards, it will be necessary to present proof of vaccination and 120 places will be released. The Victório Faccin Cultural Space had already adopted the health passport since October 2, before the municipality adopted the measures. The change was well received by the public at the time and led the space administration to believe that this decision will have positive impacts, as spectators feel more secure with the measures and tend to attend more events. Still, only 30 seats will be released to the public.

DEPUTY WANTS TO PROHIBIT REQUIREMENTS

Federal Deputy Giovani Cherini (PL-RS) filed, last Friday, Bill No. 3629/21, which prohibits the requirement of a health passport to citizens within the scope of the national territory. According to the congressman, in addition to discriminating who chose not to be vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated, the requirement violates the exercise of constitutional rights and guarantees, provided for in Article 5 of the Federal Constitution.

THE RECEIPT IN THE PALM OF THE HAND

O ConnectSUS provides information from the Unified Health System and can be accessed in three different sessions – citizen, professional and manager. It is possible to access, in addition to the computer, on the cell phone. Just download the app in version Android or iOS. In addition, the passbook or vaccination card issued by the State Department of Health (SES) or other government agency is also valid.

ACTIVITIES THAT REQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATION

Sports competitions (all)

Children’s, social and entertainment events that take place in buffets, party houses, concert halls, nightclubs, restaurants, bars and similar

Corporate fairs and exhibitions, conventions, congresses and similar

Cinema, theaters, auditoriums, circuses, concert halls, concert halls and similar

Theme, adventure, amusement, aquatic, natural parks, botanical gardens, zoos and other similar tourist attractions

The presentation of proof of immunization will follow an age schedule, according to the progress of the vaccination campaign in the state :

40 years or older _ complete vaccination schedule with two doses or a single dose

30 to 39 years old _ first dose or single dose until October 31st and complete vaccination schedule from November 1st

18 to 29 years old _ first dose or single dose until November 30th and complete vaccination schedule from December 1st

ACTIVITIES REQUIRING ANTIGEN TESTING:

For workers/employees and the public

Children’s, social and entertainment events that take place in buffets, party houses, concert halls, nightclubs, restaurants, bars and similar with more than 400 people

For workers/employees only

