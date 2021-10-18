Prosecutors in Germany try to try former Nazi officials before they die

In late September, 96-year-old Irmgard Furchner left his home in Quickborn, Northern Germany, and took a taxi to the nearest train station. She looked more like an old woman from the small town of 20,000, and no one realized she was trying to escape the trial in which she is accused of contributing to the horrors of Nazism—until she was arrested a few hours later in Hamburg, less than 30 kilometers away.

Like Furchner, other nonagenarians, and even a 100-year-old man, former Nazi concentration and extermination camp workers during World War II, have been investigated, tried, and eventually convicted by German courts over the past ten years. Despite the delay — and even though they represent little to the thousands of Nazi officials who escaped accountability to the courts — prosecutors are now trying to punish them before they die.

“We currently have six cases against former concentration camp guards pending at the Public Prosecutor’s Office and a few other cases under investigation, in which we are seeking to gather evidence to supply prosecutors,” Thomas Will, prosecutor and head of the German government office told GLOBO charged with investigating Nazi-era crimes in Ludwigsburg.

At 18, Furchner was working as a typist in the office of the commander of the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland, where 65,000 civilians were murdered during the Holocaust. According to prosecutors, she “aided and encouraged” 11,412 deaths between 1943 and 1945, in addition to being identified as an accomplice in 18 others. She will be one of the last living members of the Nazi regime to be brought to justice. His trial is now set for tomorrow — 76 years after the end of the war.

legal turnaround

So long away from the clutches of the law, for these defendants, it was only possible because of legal twists and the emergence, over the years, of new jurisprudence for war crimes in the German courts.

After the Nuremberg trials, which sentenced 24 Nazi bigwigs to death shortly after the end of the war, the Frankfurt trials brought senior officials from the Gestapo, the Nazi secret service, and the Schutzstaffel (SS) to the dock between 1963 and 1965 ), the official Nazi militia — but also a dentist who worked in the Auschwitz concentration camp. By acquitting him, the court set a precedent: it was agreed that it was not enough to be a member of staff to be found guilty. It was necessary to identify the defendant’s exact link to the crime.

— In the 1960s and 1970s, German courts and prosecutors mainly prosecuted high-ranking members who occupied positions of command. They were people who had committed specific crimes, with the date and name of the victims. Prosecutors, as a matter of practice, did not prosecute those who only followed orders, like camp guards. The judiciary understood that these people had no way of saying “no” – says Will.

With the end of the statute of limitations for Nazi crimes approved by the German Parliament in 1979, the password was given for low-level Nazis to be prosecuted, and organizations from around the world, many of which supported by Israel, found and brought to justice ex- members of the Third Reich. In 2011, they found John Demjanjuk.

A former member of the Nazi SS, Demjanjuk had worked as a guard at the Sobibor extermination camp in Poland. At 91, accused of contributing to the deaths of 28,000 people, he was convicted in 2011 in Munich, setting a new precedent. It was the first time that a defendant had been charged with murder for, in the words of Judge Ralph Alt, integrating, as a “gear” the “destroying machine” of Nazism.

“With the Demjanjuk trial, German jurisprudence moved away from the principle of individual proof of crime, so that the last living former concentration camp workers would now be brought to justice as accomplices,” explains Axel Drecoll, director of the Memorial Foundation of Brandenburg.

Demjanjuk was sentenced to five years in prison but appealed in freedom until his death in 2012.

“To prosecute these people for murder, from then on it was enough to prove that they were part of the killing machine that were the SS camps,” says Thomas Weber, professor of history and international relations at the University of Aberdeen, UK. “This broke the old legal precedent and totally changed the principles under which people can still be tried for Nazi-era crimes.

After Demjanjuk was convicted of being part of a “murder system,” the office that investigates Nazi crimes “has started to reopen old cases against former guards and officials,” says prosecutor Thomas Will.

They started with Auschwitz, a symbol of the Holocaust. In 2013, they met Oskar Gröning, a former SS soldier and camp accountant. One of his duties was to manage the confiscated assets of prisoners. At the age of 96, he narrated how he witnessed an SS commander crush a baby against a truck, after finding it hidden in the bag of its mother, who was Jewish.

In 2015, Gröning was convicted by the Constitutional Court, Germany’s highest court, as an accomplice in the extermination of 300,000 Hungarian Jews deported to Auschwitz in 1944. He died in 2018, before serving a four-year prison sentence. but his case cemented the precedent set by the Demjanjuk trial.

the 100 year old defendant

Investigators then began to analyze the fields of Stutthof, where Irmgard Furchner worked, and Sachsenhausen, 40 kilometers from Berlin. In the latter, they came across the case of Josef Schuetz, the former SS guard who went on trial last week, at the age of 100. He is accused of aiding the shooting and gas chamber killings of 3,518 political prisoners, homosexuals and Soviet soldiers in the years leading up to the end of the war in 1945. Oldest defendant to go to court for Nazi crimes, Schuetz did not want to give details of what he saw.

For historian Weber, the trials can have the unwanted side effect of fostering a culture of silence about the crimes of Nazism among those who still live and preventing the past from being enlightened:

“Not that the intention isn’t noble, but there are more effective restorative justice actions, like truth commissions. Thus, we would focus energy on crimes, instead of discussing the age and health of the defendants – he says.

A few kilometers from Sachsenhausen, where Schuetz worked, Berlin struggles to keep alive the memory of Nazi atrocities. Small gold plaques on the sidewalks, the so-called stumbling blocks, remind families torn from their homes and sent to their deaths.

In Germany, the preservation of the memory of the Holocaust is considered exemplary, although most Nazis escaped justice. For Efraim Zuroff, director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, dedicated to finding ex-Nazis, today’s trials are important to fight the far right, which relativizes and even denies the Holocaust.

“These trials send a powerful message: if a person commits such crimes, even many years later he can still be brought to justice,” says Zuroff. “Thus, they are important in the fight against the distortions and denial of the Holocaust. When you see these people on trial, they look old and frail, but they have no compassion for the helpless victims, some older than they are today.