PS5 was the best-selling console in September in the United States • Eurogamer.pt

After 33 consecutive months as the best-selling console, Nintendo Switch gave way to PlayStation 5, the best-selling console in September in the United States.

Sony’s console was the console that sold the most units and generated money, two parameters in which Nintendo Switch usually reigned. As mentioned, it’s the first time in 33 months that Nintendo’s console doesn’t get at least one of the two distinctions.

However, Switch remains the console that has sold more units in 2021 in the US, while the PS5 remains the one that generated the most money over these 9 months.

September is sports month, not surprisingly to see Madden, FIFA and NBA 2K at the front, while Tales of Arise got the best debut of the series and the best debut of the month for a game that doesn’t represent a sport.

Diablo 2: Resurrected took 5th place and Deathloop 6th, while Life is Strange: True Colors ends the Top 10 list and it is also a debut, the best of its series in the United States.