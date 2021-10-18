Queen Elizabeth banned from drinking every day by doctors – International

At 95 years old and close to completing 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom, the Queen Elizabeth II was advised by doctors to stop drinking daily. Sources close to the royal family spoke about the recommendation to the American magazine Vanity Fair last week, claiming the goal was to keep the queen in the best shape possible for her upcoming official engagements.

“The Queen was told to leave her night drink, which is usually a martini,” said a family friend quoted by the American magazine. “It’s not really a big deal for her, she doesn’t drink a lot, but it seems a little unfair that, at this stage in her life, she’s having to give up one of the few pleasures.”

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, the reason for the Queen’s decision not to drink was not made by medical advice or directly related to a specific health issue, nor does it mean that Elizabeth II can no longer drink on special occasions – special occasions would be allowed, according to Vanity Fair.

The immediate objective of “dry law” at Buckingham Palace, according to the British publication, would be the Queen’s desire to be in the best possible shape for the celebration of her Platinum Jubilee – which will be celebrated in June of next year -, when she intends to travel as much as possible around the country.

Although she is rarely seen drinking in public, much is speculated about the Queen’s habit of consuming alcohol on a daily basis. THE Vanity Fair recalled the account of a deceased cousin of Elizabeth, Margaret Rhodes, that she used to drink a glass of champagne before bed.

The American publication also points out that the queen’s favorite drink is the dry martini, also a favorite of Prince Charles – which he would consume every night – and that he also enjoys Dubonnet and gin (the Queen Mother’s favorite drink).

Last year, Buckingham Palace launched its own brand of gin, and the Queen allows sparkling wine to be produced from her vineyards in Windsor Great Park.