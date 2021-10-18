Queen Elizabeth offers a job as a janitor, and salary attracts attention; know details of the vacancy and values

Can you imagine working for the queen? The Daily Mail revealed this Sunday (17), that Betinha is looking for someone to join the cleaning team at Buckingham Palace, in London. The vacancy advertises 20 or 40 hours a week, from Monday to Sunday, with a salary ranging from £11.3 thousand to £22,600 (R$ 84 to R$ 169 thousand) per year. But you have to run because the vacancy is only open until the next 20th. England’s gone!

The successful candidate will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining several of the palace’s famous interiors and will also have the opportunity to learn and grow on the job. It will also help eventually in real events. But it is necessary to pay “attention to every detail”, as specified by the vacancy.

According to the ad, the employee’s main objective will be to ensure that the rooms and items in the place are “at their best”. The work will require commitment and may extend to night shifts and even weekends. The other palace staff will be responsible for training until the newcomer reaches Buckingham’s “standard”.

The job description also calls for the candidate to be proactive, with good time management skills and not mind “juggling” to take care of the 77,000 m² of the palace and its 775 rooms. WL! “Above all, you will be eager to learn and develop your skills. This is your opportunity to use your enthusiasm and passion to deliver the exceptional”, says the ad.

The vacancy is one of 10 that are currently open in the royals world. Buckingham Palace is also looking for a building manager to help with renovations, a systems analyst and an assistant manager for the restaurant. The Windsor residence is hiring a driver and a stockist.

Earlier in the year the Queen had already announced a spot for the Windsor Castle cleanup team. At the time, the salary offered was £19,000 a year (about R$143,000), that is, R$11,000 per month full-time. Click here to check the details.