Queen Elizabeth seeks cleaner for Buckinghan Palace; salary is R$ 14 thousand – World

The British Royal Family has announced a vacancy for the cleaning staff at Buckingham Palace – home of Queen Elizabeth 2. Information from British newspaper The Daily Mail.

The position will work for 40 hours a week, from Monday to Sunday. The advertised salary can reach 22,600 pounds a year – the equivalent of R$ 169 thousand. Therefore, monthly, the new hire of the Royal Family could receive R$ 14 thousand. Applications for the vacancy run until October 20th.

The chosen one will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining several of the rooms in Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s official residence is 77 thousand square meters and 775 rooms.

The description states that the first requirement will not be experience, but attention to detail.

In addition, the ad claims to be looking for a proactive profile with good time management skills and who doesn’t mind juggling a full hour load.

“Above all, you will be eager to learn and develop your skills. This is your opportunity to use your enthusiasm and passion to deliver the exceptional,” says the ad.

The spot for a cleaning crew is one of ten that are open in the British Rean Family. Buckingham Palace also has job openings for a building manager to help with renovations, a systems analyst and assistant manager for the restaurant.

Windsor Castle – Queen Elizabeth II’s second most frequented royal residence – is in demand for a driver and stockist. There are still other vacancies open in bodies and residences other than royalty.