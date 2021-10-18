Ranchers from MS join Forbes’ list of the “100 Powerful Women of Agro” · Jornal Midiamax

The agricultural segment is seen predominantly male for ancestral and cultural reasons. However, this idea is becoming more and more outdated as women take the reins of business and create real empires within the segment. No wonder that, last Friday (15), two ranchers from Mato Grosso do Sul were selected for Forbes’ list of the “100 Powerful Women of Agro”.

Forbes is the world’s leading business and economics magazine. For the list, the company selected representatives of the agricultural movement that generate changes in the countryside. They are women who stand out in different sectors: production of plant and animal foods, in academia, research, companies, foodtechs, consulting, financial institutions, politics, entities and class groups, and more than ever on social media.

Among the 100 names on the list, Edy Elaine Tarrafel and Tereza Cristina are highlighted for representing the state of Mato Grosso do Sul so well.

In the 36th position is Edy Elaine Tarrafel. She is a rancher in Mato Grosso do Sul and president of rural unions in the municipalities of Ivinhema and Novo Horizonte. In cattle raising, she took over the family property when she was 20 years old, in 1998. The union’s presidency also came early, in 2002, becoming the first woman in the state to assume this type of institution. Today, it is a leader in its region.

Edy Elaine Tarrafel is one of the “100 Powerful Women of Agro” (Photo: Reproduction/Forbes)

95th position is highlighted by the minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Teresa Cristina. From Campo Grande, the agronomist worked for 10 years on the family’s property in the state, before starting her police life.

In charge of the portfolio since 2019, she has marked her work by opening new markets for Brazilian products, the integration of family farming in agro policies and the preparation of the country for international meetings, such as COP-26 in November.

Tereza Cristina is one of the “100 Powerful Women of Agro” (Photo: Reproduction/Forbes)

Business in Mato Grosso do Sul

Mato Grosso do Sul was also featured in two other classifications in the same category. According to the Forbes list, other women are also recognized as the “100 Powerful Women of Agro” with their respective existing businesses in the region.

It is the case of Amália Sechis, in 10th position. She is a founding partner of Beef Passion, a brand of Angus and Wagyu beef and their crossbreeds, raised in Mato Grosso do Sul and finished in the interior of São Paulo. It was she who convinced her father, Antônio Sechis, in what would become a reference project in meat quality research with institutions such as Unesp (São Paulo State University) and Embrapa Gado de Corte, in Campo Grande (MS). The creation and management, which even includes music in the confined environment, is a reference in animal welfare.

In 94th position, the cattleman and sociologist Teka Vendramini commands the third generation in agribusiness. In 2020, she was elected the first woman president of the SRB (Brazilian Rural Society), an association founded in 1919. The focus of her management has been mainly on social and environmental issues. In the field, Teka works with genetic improvement, pasture quality and animal welfare in properties located in São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Check out the complete list of Forbes’ “100 Powerful Women of Agro” clicking here.