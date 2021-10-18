Real-life Rapunzel hasn’t cut her hair in 26 years | Fame | Online Diary

Many women wish to have that hair like Rapunzel’s, don’t they? Who doesn’t dream of having that silky, fragrant hair, and the way they’ve always dreamed? For 38-year-old Ukrainian Alla Perkova, this is a reality. However, to get the result she always wanted, she stopped cutting her hair at the age of 12 and has strands that measure up to 1.65 meters, more than her own height, which is 1.61 meters.

Alla’s light brown hair helped her look: the model has done around 50 different hairstyles. “The scissors haven’t touched my hair in almost 30 years. Over the past five years, my hair extension has remained the same, only the quality has improved,” Alla told the Daily Mail.

Alla explains that her husband, Eduard, helps her comb the strands to show affection.

But what’s the secret to having hair as long as real-life Rapunzel?

The model is always asked what the secret is to keep the yarn that size. According to her, she doesn’t use any special product and that her hair is only like that due to genetics. Alla’s mother always had long hair. However, she ponders that what helped keep her hair strong and healthy was avoiding chemicals and stress.

“I don’t follow any specific diet to make my hair grow. I try to stay calm. I don’t dye my hair with any dyes or special products, nor do I have procedures. I comb them slowly and gently,” she says.

Alla says she washes her hair every other day for about 10 minutes. According to her, she spends half an hour in the dryer. The model washes the strands with normal shampoo and does not use masks or balms, and says that her hair is already hydrated naturally.

Alla has her hair down, but loves to wear hair that makes different hairstyles. The Ukrainian has already done more than 50 hairstyles herself, ranging from braids and buns.

Her hair has made her known both in Ukraine and around the world, thanks to social networks. On the internet, she is often asked about tips for keeping her yarn nice and big.

“People are always shocked when they see my hair. They say I’m as unique as a fairy tale princess,” she says.

“My Instagram followers say the reasons for letting your hair grow. I tell everyone that length is not important. Health, density and generally the presence of hair is what matters,” he adds.