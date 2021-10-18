Rebeca disputes the 1st World Championship as gymnastics star and celebrates representation – 10/17/2021 – Sport

For the second time in 2021, Rebeca Andrade will try to shine in Japan. After winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, almost three months ago, the Brazilian returns to the country to compete in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Kitakyushu.

The competition starts this Monday (18), with the qualifications, and runs until Sunday (24). The finals will be broadcast on SporTV from Thursday (21).

At 22, Rebeca arrives in an unprecedented way in her career as a big star in an event of this level.

“Despite having been an intense year of preparation for the Games, I felt that I still had the possibility to perform. It is very important for me and for my country to be able to represent again, especially at such an important time of representation that I am living, for so many people”, says the athlete to sheet.

The first World Cup after the Olympics has only individual disputes and usually has significant shortages — especially in this year when, because of the pandemic, the championship takes place atypically in the same year as the Games.

The US team, for example, lacks Simone Biles and is totally changed from Tokyo. Still, Rebeca has strong competitors. With the exception of the American Sunisa Lee, Olympic gold medalist in the individual all-around, the other four best placed in this dispute are present in Kitakyushu: in addition to the Brazilian, silver, the Russian Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova, in addition to the Japanese Murakami Mai.

The International Gymnastics Federation projects a fierce fight for the title in this category (which since 2013 has not been won by Biles only once) and pointed Rebeca as the main favorite due to her performance in the Games.

On Friday, however, the Brazilian confederation (CBG) informed that the athlete will participate in three devices: jump (in which she won Olympic gold), crossbar and asymmetric bars. Outside the ground, she will also not compete in the all-around (in which the gymnasts compete in the four apparatuses).

“It was very difficult for everyone [a decisão de abrir mão do solo] and even more so for me, because I wanted to introduce myself. But at the same time I think about my career in the long term. There is not only this competition, I really want to go to 2024 [Olimpíadas de Paris] and also in 2022 and 2023 to perform as well as I did in other competitions. So I need to think about myself”, explains Rebeca.

“The team discussed and analyzed this long season and the high demand so far. We understand that, for Rebeca to be able to do the ground with a good technical and safe level, the training load would need to be larger and more complex. Right now post-Olympics and [pelo] long-term planning would not be adequate”, completes its technician, Francisco Porath Neto.

The performance on the ground is the most demanding for the knees, a part of the body that is especially sensitive for the Brazilian. She has already undergone three surgeries on her right knee and, because of that, missed the 2015, 2017 and 2019 World Cups.

Rebeca sees this trajectory of mishaps as preparation for the moment she is experiencing today. Celebrated for her sporting achievements, she has also come to be seen as a sports celebrity in recent months, a change in status that could be felt by the Brazilian delegation in Japan.

“We never got to a competition where she’s the superstar, with everyone wanting to talk to her. There has never been such a big quest by the international media, reporters asking what it’s like to be on the cover of the [revista] Vogue and she having to take a stand”, says Henrique Motta, general coordinator of CBG. “We need to prepare her to be acclimated to this situation of competing as the best.”

The athlete points out that gymnastics will always be in first place, but recognizes that it was necessary to make the sports schedule more flexible to handle the many commitments outside the gym that emerged after the Tokyo Games. “It is a unique and very important moment in my life. I’m loving how much they [sua equipe] they are respecting my moment inside the gym and outside too, with everything I’m going through.”

Accompanied by psychologist Aline Wolff since the age of 13, the gymnast says she has not changed her mental preparation work to deal with the new challenges, she just continued the sessions: “That’s what prepared me and made me get here, so why would i change? It’s for us to stay firm so that everything works out”.

In addition to marking the history of gymnastics, she wants to take advantage of visibility so that her trajectory exceeds the sporting impact.

“The most important thing for me is representation. I will continue to be the Rebecca I always was. There is no difference, even if people today see me differently. But what matters most is the strength my voice has today and all I can do with it. I will use it in the best way possible for the sport and for all the people who admire me today”, he says.

Between the Olympics and the Worlds, in addition to interviews and advertising campaigns, Rebeca also competed in the Brazilian Championship for Flamengo, the club she defends. There, she was able to measure the role she started to play in the sport: a reference for younger girls, in the same way that Daiane dos Santos was once seen by her.

“It was very important for me to show them that it’s possible, that even though many people say it won’t work, they need to believe. Being a reference today is a very incredible thing, when I was a child I had mine, Dai. I know how a word and a gesture make a difference”, he concludes.

Brazil will also be represented at the Worlds by Arthur Nory, who defends the 2019 title on the bar, and Caio Souza, Olympic finalist in the overall individual and in the vault.

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto, gold medalist in Tokyo in the all-around and fixed bar, is the big star in the men’s competition, alongside compatriot Kohei Uchimura, who dominated the sport from 2009 to 2016. Born in Kitakyushu, Uchimura is in in the final stages of his career and tries to erase the disappointment after a fall that took him out of contention in Tokyo.