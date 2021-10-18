Record repeats ‘comedy of errors’ in Reis, and Genesis has no new replacement. TV News

Record doesn’t seem to have learned from the “comedy of errors” that forced it to postpone Genesis for nearly two years. The network will pay dearly for the lack of planning and will fill the hole in prime time with more reruns before the release of the unprecedented Reis. The recordings, which should have started in September, have not yet taken place.

Edir Macedo’s broadcaster is experiencing different moments with the last chapters of the plot by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. On the one hand, the crew and directors are satisfied with the results that the production has achieved in these ten months on the air, with an audience that was hardly below double digits.

On the other hand, there is the apprehension of putting everything to lose and alienating the public with a compact of the Bible serials shown around the house since 2015. The main fear is that Record will show a rerun just as Globo will once again have three soap operas unpublished with the premieres of Um Lugar ao Sol and Quem Mais Vida, Melhor.

The imbroglio is that, so far, no one knows exactly who to blame for the problems with the pre-production of Reis. The cast is being cast in a hurry and is already circulating at the Casablanca Studios, in Rio de Janeiro, for the characterization and costume tests.

The cry of “camera, light and action” is planned to be given in November, when the last week of Genesis airs. Although the pandemic is already under control, and advanced vaccination in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, behind the scenes it was discarded to air a period story with a derisory front of chapters.

Guilherme Winter in The Ten Commandments

Biblical Compact

According to Flavio Ricco, from R7 portal, the solution found was a “special edition” in which God, to be interpreted again by Flávio Galvão, will comment on the main events of Os Dez Mandamentos (2015) and A Terra Prometida (2016). The stories are based, respectively, on the books of Exodus and Joshua.

as the TV news already anticipated, Moses (Guilherme Winter) will appear before the closing credits of Genesis to make the connection between one serial and another. The creator himself will explain that a few centuries after Joseph (Juliano Laham) became governor-general of Egypt, the people will have turned their backs on the teachings of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado).

The Hebrews will have become Pharaoh’s slaves, and the Almighty will give them one more chance by sending his chosen one to guide them back to Canaan. After the death of the prophet, it will be up to Joshua (Sidney Sampaio) to guide the Israelites through the desert to the “promised land”.

Reis will pick up the narrative a few centuries after the patriarch handed over the leadership to Otoniel (Leonardo Miggiorin), who was considered the first judge of the 12 tribes of Israel. This period will not be shown in full by the telenovela, and Record has already covered it in another production — the miniseries Sansão e Dalila (2011).

The unprecedented soap opera will show only the last two judges, among them Samuel, who is responsible for uniting the people in a single nation to combat foreign threats. He will anoint Saul to become the first monarch to ascend the throne of the United Kingdom of Israel and Judah.

Zécarlos Machado and Dudu Azevedo in Genesis

setbacks

One of the most heard complaints by TV news is that Record was so enamored of Genesis that it neglected Kings’ planning. One of the miscalculations was having cast Raphaela Castro, who was involved with the seventh and final phase, to produce the chapters for the replacement.

The screenwriter was not originally on the project, which until then was divided into two narratives: one about King David, under the baton of Cristianne Fridman; the other, focusing on King Solomon, was prepared by Paula Richard. She only assumed the main authorship with the intervention of dramaturgy director Cristiane Cardoso.

Bishop Edir Macedo’s daughter justified the change by commissioning a production with several phases and a series footprint from the writer behind José’s (Juliano Laham) phase in Genesis. Raphaela is one of the main bets of the executive, who recently shook her core with a series of layoffs.

The disconnections, affectionately called purges by some of the few to oppose Cristiane, have become a headache for the network. The consensus is that “arms” are lacking for so much work.

Fridman, considered internally as one of the best paintings in the house, was asked to collaborate with Raphaela in her second soap opera as a titleholder. She, however, would later be moved to write a new contemporary serial, leaving her colleague with the “bucha”.

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) in a scene from Genesis

Is it the apocalypse?

Raphaela is well-regarded by the directors and, despite having delivered the Genesis chapters in advance, often needed changes and additions. With the overload, the house decided to give him a few days to breathe in late September.

The professional, who usually emphasizes that her creative process takes a little longer, had some problems delivering the first batch of chapters to be evaluated by Cristiane. They passed, but the writer’s lack of an ear-pulling caught on badly.

After all, Vivian de Oliveira was removed from Apocalypse (2017) precisely for not being able to deliver the scripts on time. At the time, she still had the mitigation of having to deal with the various interventions by superiors, which would later lead her to leave Record.

Record was asked about the forecast for the debut and the beginning of Reis’ recordings, but did not comment until the closing of this report. The station also did not reveal an exact date for the showing of the last chapter of Genesis.

