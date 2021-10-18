Record report attacks animes and generates controversy

Broadcaster appealed during a report on Sunday Spectacular

Fans of horror movies, video games or animes are used to suspicious looks. Although numerous studies show that there is no relationship between the consumption of violent works and acts of cruelty in real life, several sensational articles have been published on the subject with some frequency, since the 1980s. Spectacular Sunday, gives Network Record, generated controversy and revolt on social networks by airing an alarmist report that featured the anime Death Note (2006) as a source of concern for parents.

The article brought together all kinds of specialists to point out the possible risks of children watching adult content, with a tone of moral panic in phrases such as: “Unfortunately, our culture is embracing death and violence more and more often. It is the interest of an industry that profits billions from the brain state of anguish, fear, loneliness and anxiety”.

On the broadcaster’s official website, there is an additional article that discusses “worrying trends” of young people supposedly imitating content they watch on television, which still cites the series Round 6 and 13 Reasons Why, gives Netflix.

The trend toward sensational reporting, grounded in science of dubious provenance and experts with highly questionable motivations, is an unfortunate tradition that emerged in the 1980s, in the U.S, in what was called the Satanic Panic. Over there, Dungeons & Dragons became the target of mass hysteria, with conservative parents pointing to the supposed relationship between roleplaying and the occult, child abuse and murder.

As the Nexus report points out, this phenomenon not only persisted in North America, but eventually won the world. In Brazil, games like Counter-Strike were banned in Internet cafes across the country, while animes like Yu-Gi-Oh! became the target of associations with Satanism, with the card game earning the affectionate nickname of “Devil’s Deck”. Because of this history, the Record story raised valid criticism and public disapproval on social networks.

On Twitter, the term “Death Note” climbed to the Issues of the Moment with more than 40,000 tweets, accompanied by “Yu-Gi-Oh”, for the memory of the hysteria of the early 2000s, and also for “Tokyo Ghoul”, another anime quoted in the Record report.

The vast majority of messages express not only disdain for the sensational content that was — again — shown without any basis on broadcast TV, but also concern for the impact that this type of agenda arouses, effectively causing collective panic in parents more susceptible to religious fervor.

This televangelism by Record creating a kind of satanic panic over the sleeves is much more dangerous than it seems. Here we laugh, but in the real world it affects a lot of people’s lives, ok? vdd worrying Remember Yu Gi Oh’s satanic letters?

generated things like that pic.twitter.com/CnPbrNjIur — James P. Zanetic (@TPZanetic) October 18, 2021

Why are people talking on TV that Death Note is evil? I hit my head and woke up in 2007??? — mikannn (@hey_mika) October 18, 2021

Record is so bankrupt that there’s no talking about death note puts pic.twitter.com/4OpqLZSgTT — hiyori (@yato_oo) October 18, 2021

Brazilian TV show is criticizing anime…, mainly Death Note LOL “The dangers of series for teenagers” pic.twitter.com/lhtGEVpZQN — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) October 18, 2021

Off the air 15 years ago, Death Note follows an egocentric young man who receives a mystical notebook, capable of killing those whose names are written in its pages, which starts a discussion about power and punitiveness.

For those interested, and for those who understand the concept of rating for over 18s, the anime can be found in the catalogs of Netflix, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Already a fan of history? So check out 10 animes for those who like Death Note: