Recovering in the table, Barcelona beats Valencia with a goal by Philippe Coutinho – Play

O Barcelona beat Valencia 3-1 this Sunday (17), at the Camp Nou Stadium, by the 9th round of the Spanish Championship. Seeking to recover in the competition, the Catalan club added three more points and reached 15, in 7th position on the leaderboard.

The game

The first goal of the match was scored by the visitors. At 4 minutes into the opening stage, left-back Gayà took advantage of a corner kick and finished in a corner outside the area. Goal, with no chance of defense for Ter Stegen.

Barcelona’s reaction came in the 12th minute of the first half, with Ansu Fati, already in the attacker’s second attempt. After a table with Memphis Depay from the left of the field, the forward kicks with category in the left corner of Cillessen.

And the winning goal came still in the initial stage, after a penalty shot that involved the two players who had scored in the match. Ansu Fati was shot down within the area precisely by Gayà. Depay put the ball on the mark and charged hard from the left corner.

Valencia’s net rocked once more with Brazilian Philippe Coutinho. The midfielder took advantage of Sergiño Dest’s good play and submitted a free kick inside the area: Barcelona 3, Valencia 1.