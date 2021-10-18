Red Bull Bragantino opens 2-0, but Ceará draws for extras – 10/17/2021

Red Bull Bragantino came to open 2-0, but ended up tying with Ceará by 2-2 today (17) at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza. The goals of the match were scored by Helinho, in the first half, and Alerrandro, in the second stage, for the São Paulo team. Fabrício Bruno, from Bragantino, scored against and Gabriel Lacerda tied in extra time.

With the result, Grandpa opened up a three-point lead to the relegation zone and moved up to 13th place with 31 points, three more than Juventude, which opened the stick with 28. Massa Bruta, on the other hand, goes to 42 points, occupying 5th place in the table — losing one position to Palmeiras, who won today.

In the next round, Ceará will take on Juventude, on Saturday (23), at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, at 17h. The following day, at 6:15 pm, Red Bull Bragantino hosts São Paulo, at Nabi Abi Chedid.

Ceará 0 x 1 Bragantino

Ceará 0 x 2 Bragantino

Ceará 1 x 2 Bragantino

Ceará 2 x 2 Bragantino

It went well: Cleiton seawall

Even not scoring goals, Red Bull Bragantino goalkeeper Cleiton was the name of the game. Ceará tried several times to go through the wall with kicks from Erick and Vina. Throughout the match, the defender even went out near the middle of the field to advance the game, also showing skill with his feet. It was because of him that the tie came only in stoppage time—he wasn’t to blame for any of them. The first was an own goal by Fabrício and the second, after the ball deflected in defense.

Bad: Ceará’s defense

Mistakes against Bragantino are fatal. In the first half, who made the mistake was Igor, when the ball came out of Ceará. The failure resulted in a beautiful exchange of passes from Bragantino’s attack and a submission by Helinho, who beat placed, with no chance for Richard. In the second, it was the turn of the goalkeeper of the team from Ceará. In a ball stretched to Alerrandro, Richard was way ahead. The Braga forward kicked from a distance, but the bouncing of the ball was enough for Richard to accept.

Erick unmasked by video referee

Striker Erick provided an Oscar-worthy performance for Ceara fans present at Arena Castelão. Luan, from Bragantino, set up the boat 14 minutes into the first stage to contain the attack, but Erick jumped and fell untouched. Referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães scored a penalty, but the VAR canceled it.

Ceará attacks, but fails on submissions and defense

Vozão behaved well throughout the game, always conducting attacks on different sides of the field, avoiding predictability of the opposing team. Erick and Vina were responsible for the main shots in the goal of goalkeeper Cleiton.

Despite the attempts, Ceará bet more on direct shots, which in the end resulted in the goal that guaranteed the team’s tie, even with the help of a deflection in the opposing defense and an own goal scored by Fabrício Bruno. The zone defensive however, they did not have the same good performance as in previous rounds and conceded two goals in two failures.

Bragantino takes advantage of his rival’s mistakes, but falters

Red Bull Bragantino showed superiority during the first half, always marking the ball out of Ceará, which even resulted in the goal that opened the scoring in the Arena. After the goal, Maurício Barbieri’s team, even behind, expanded the score after a defensive failure by Grandpa. Richard, goalkeeper of Ceará, was ahead and Alerrandro shot from a distance to score. With two goals scored, Red Bull Bragantino retreated and, with the ball longer in the defensive zone, the lack of communication between the defenders was inevitable, making the team lose the chance to sleep in the G-4 of the table.

Chronology

Red Bull Bragantino opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a goal by Helinho. Three minutes later, referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães scored a penalty for Ceará, annulled after a review by the VAR. In the second half, on minute 24, Alerrandro took advantage of another defensive failure by Ceará and expanded. Ceará had the first goal scored in the game by rival defender Fabrício Bruno, at 45. Gabriel Lacerda, at 52, tied for Ceará.

Stiven Mendonza booed before halfway through the game

Midfielder Stiven Mendoza, who was in the Physical Department of Ceará for just under a month, missed a few passes and started to be booed by fans when he touched the ball at Arena Castelão. On the field, Mendonza had a relatively discreet performance and participated in a few plays that ended in dangerous submissions, until he was replaced 24 minutes into the second stage by Lima.

Datasheet

Ceará 2 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino

Date: 10/17/2021

Local: Arena Castelão, Fortaleza (CE)

Hour: 6:15 pm (Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Luan Cândido (Bragantino), Emiliano Martínez (Bragantino), Hurtado (Bragantino), Pedrinho (Bragantino), Cristiano (Bragantino) and Bruno Pacheco (Ceará).

Goals: Helinho (Bragantino) at 11 of the first half, Alerrandro at 24, Fabrício Bruno at 45 and Gabriel Lacerda at 52. All in the second half.

Ceará: Richard, Igor, Messias, Bruno Pacheco (Kelvyn), Mendonza (Lima), Gabriel Lacerda, Marlon (Gabriel Santos), Vina, Cléber and Erick. Technician: Tiago Nunes

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Natan, Luan Candido, Jadsom, Emi Martínez (Luciano), Pedrinho (Gabriel Novaes), Helinho (Cristiano), Jan Hurtado (Alerrandro) and Cuello (Weverton). Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.