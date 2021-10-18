Referee Reports Edenilson Offense in Expulsion, Player Apologizes: “Heat of the Moment” | International

+ Aguirre admits anxiety after entering Uruguay’s crosshairs

The document alleges that the shirt 8 got out of control with the penalty. Machado claims that Edenilson declared that the arbitration was at Allianz Parque to “steal Inter” and called him a “thief” several times.

– After taking a penalty shot against your team, protest in a rude and offensive way, uttering the following words: “you came here to rob us, bunch of thief”. I also inform that after the expulsion, he approached me and repeatedly uttered the following words: “c* thief”. Then, he withdrew from the field of play without offering resistance – wrote the referee.

At 4 min of the 2nd half – a direct red card from Edenilson from Internacional against Palmeiras

Shortly after the match, Edenilson manifested himself on social media. In his Instagram account, the colorado defensive midfielder admitted that he harmed the team and disrespected referee Bráulio da Silva Machado.

– I come humbly to acknowledge my mistake and apologize to the institution and the fans for today’s expulsion. In the heat of the moment, I didn’t agree with the referee’s decision and ended up complaining vociferously. Promptly, after the match, I apologized to him and to my teammates, who, even with one less, struggled a lot to get the result – he said.

Without Edenilson, Aguirre will have training on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to choose a replacement. The tendency is for it to be Mauricio, who took his place in the three games in which he defrauded Inter for being at the service of the Brazilian national team.

With the fall in São Paulo, Inter follows in seventh place in the Brasileirão with 39 points. On Thursday, Colorado returns to Beira-Rio, at 20h, for the delayed match against Bragantino, valid for the 19th round.