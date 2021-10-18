Remember him? Actor from ‘Two faces’, Thiago Mendonça celebrates eight years of dating with an actor in a romantic post: ‘Te amo’

Actor of “Duas Caras”, “In the Family” and “Carinha de Anjo”, Thiago Mendonça, 40 years old, celebrated eight years of relationship with fellow actor Henrique Mello on social media.

“Not. It’s not Valentine’s Day. It’s not his birthday. It’s just that today I woke up and I woke up wanting to thank these eight years. When it’s good, when it’s bad, when it’s great…. It’s better knowing I can count on you. I love you, he wrote on Instagram, marking the beloved.

Thiago became famous when he played the character Bernardinho in the soap opera “Duas caras”, in 2007, and the singer Luciano, from the duo with Zezé Di Camargo, in the film “Two sons of Francisco”.

He also played Renato Russo in movie theaters, in the feature “We are so young”, and gave life to an alcoholic doctor in “In familia” (2014). Currently, the actor is on the air in the rerun of the children’s soap “Carinha de Anjo”.

