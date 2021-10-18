Renan Says Reading of Covid’s Final CPI Report Was Delayed | Covid’s CPI

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Covid’s CPI rapporteur, reported on Sunday (17) to g1 that the reading of the commission’s final report was postponed.

The reading was scheduled for next Tuesday (19) and, according to Renan, there is still no new date set. According to the rapporteur, the decision to postpone was taken by the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). To GloboNews, Aziz’s office also confirmed the postponement. The Senate website already reports the change.

“The decision was not mine, it was the president’s decision, senator Omar. And I agree. We will have more time to better discuss the opinion and forward better solutions. I think this will help a lot in the debate, it will give more time,” said Renan to g1.

Octavio Guedes: Renan admits changing final report

The rapporteur also informed that he will present the version of the report to the so-called G7 of the CPI, the majority group of the commission, before submitting the document to the plenary. GloboNews found that the meeting will take place on Monday (18).

According to the CPI website, the meeting scheduled for this Monday (18) which would hear Nelson Mussolini, from the National Health Council (CNS), and Elton da Silva Chaves, from the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats ( Conasems).

They represent the entities in the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), an advisory body of the Ministry of Health.

However, a public hearing is being held this Monday to hear the testimony of “direct and indirect victims” of the pandemic. Mayra Pires Lima, Giovanna Gomes Mendes da Silva and Rosane Maria dos Santos will be heard. It is also scheduled for Tuesday (19) meeting in order to hear Elton da Silva Chaves, from Conasems.

Final CPI report to call for indictment of Bolsonaro for 11 crimes

TV Globo learned that Covid’s CPI final report should call for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for 11 crimes in carrying out the pandemic.

Children of the president, ministers and former ministers, officials and former government officials, deputies and doctors must also be held responsible. In total, he must propose that 63 people be indicted.

Senators interrogated 59 people as guests, witnesses or investigated.

In six months of work, advisors to the Senate, federal police, auditors from the Federal Revenue and the Federal Court of Accounts helped to analyze tax, banking and telephone data, messages seized on cell phones, e-mails, diplomatic cables, contracts and thousands more of public domain and confidential documents.

In the more than a thousand pages of the report, Renan Calheiros must state that: