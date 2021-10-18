Renata Fan appears with a thong and shows the moment

At 44 years old, Renata Fan always boasts beauty on social media, and arouses praise from admirers. In recent weeks, the blonde released an unpublished photo in a bikini, and shuddered the imagination of most of the big guys who admire the blonde.

With a piece of thong and print, the communicator had no qualms about showing her body in shape and full of curves. In the caption, she still revealed that the click was taken in Trancoso, Bahia.

“Is it a holiday that people talk about?! So let’s celebrate Fatherland Day with freedom, body, mind and Happiness from the top of my 44 years! Proud to be able to post and accept me so well with maturity that makes me feel good and is good! Remembrance of Trancoso-Bahia”, said in the caption.

“My beloved father from heaven, shocked by this photo,” said a young man. “The most beautiful star on the face of the earth,” praised the second person. “A true madness of beauty,” argued the last one.

spoke up

A few days ago, Renata Fan got involved in an internet controversy after a video went viral in which she apparently mistreated an employee. Besides, at another time she would have been rude to a hair professional.

After all the repercussion, she he insisted on using the Open Game program, live, to explain that the situations were interpreted in wrong and hasty ways.

“We had a technical failure and, unfortunately, unbeknownst to me, we went to YouTube earlier. And then there was an image on the internet that looked like I was pushing someone. And actually that didn’t happen. I mean that if there’s one thing I’m against, it’s violence. I would never do that to anyone. Other than that, the specific person has worked with me for 12 years, is my friend, knows my intimate life like few people do. She is close, she goes to my house. So, that wouldn’t happen,” he said.

Next, she revealed discomfort with false rumors; “I’m tired because today people just want to invent, practice injustice, they want to bring bad facts or mainly to create a situation that doesn’t exist. And I am a person whose philosophy of life is to clarify anything. I think positive, I want to improve every day”, he said.

got angry

Upon concluding the outburst, the star also emphasized that you have always been an upright person, and it is totally against treating people rudely and disrespectfully. Also, she lectured on her own character.

“That’s me, a person who respects the human being. This is me, this is my way. So I don’t want people to denigrate what I am as a person, as a human being. I have a very strong character. I’m tough when needed, but I know how to thank and praise. Whoever is humble does not say that he is humble. Whoever is humble, practices humility. That’s my life motto. I have a lot of respect for my work and, especially, for the people who make up my work, because they are the soul of what we do here, they are the soul of my professional life. They are the ones who show me what is right and wrong, and how to evolve”, he concluded. Check out: