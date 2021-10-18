Renato Gaúcho is short and direct and explains why he doesn’t play with the fans

Renato Gaúcho spoke about the use of the left-back of the base in a press conference after the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá

In a recent meeting with Jorge Jesus, Kleber Milk, former president of Flamengo, revealed on its website that the mister stated that Ramon is the ‘hot spot’ to be the replacement for Filipe Luís. Nonetheless, Renato Gaucho braked the excitement.

At a press conference after the 0-0 tie with Cuiabá, at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brazilian championship, the red-black coach explained why hasn’t been using left-back, so requested by the fans.

“Because we have one of the best left-backs in the world, Filipe Luís. OK good like that“, said Renato.

“You think Ramon is the hot spot at Flamengo, who is ready to be one day the replacement for Philip Luis“, wrote Kleber Leite on his official website on the last 15th.

At 20, Ramon joined the professional team in 2020. In all, he has 24 games for Flamengo and has four assists.

Xodó from the fans and seen by many as the immediate reserve to Filipe Luís, however, the left-back disputes the place with Renê.

Vice-leader of the Brazilian, Flamengo now has 46 points and is ten behind Atlético-MG. The Rio de Janeiro club has two games less than its rival from Minas. Now, Fla focuses on the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday, they play the first game against Athletico-PR, at the Arena da Baixada.