Renato Gaúcho reveals a problem that no one knew about and explains why he took Gabigol

Flamengo’s coach revealed that shirt 9 had a bad stomach and almost didn’t go to the field against Cuiabá

This Sunday (17), after the 0-0 tie with Cuiabá, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão, the coach of the Flamengo Renato Gaúcho revealed that striker Gabigol, who has just arrived from Brazilian Team, got sick before the match at Maracanã. According to the coach, the 9 shirt ran the risk of even going to the field.

Gabigol played in the last three rounds of the World Cup qualifiers with Brazil and returned a few days ago to red-black. This Sunday, he was a starter as well as Everton Ribeiro, but both were substituted before the 90th minute, more precisely at the 28th minute of the second half.

Asked about the substitution, Renato revealed that the attacker had a bad stomach before, and even during the match against Cuiabá.

“Gabigol almost doesn’t even go on the field, he got sick in the locker room, got sick at halftime, took medication during the game, at halftime. I asked him, I talked to the doctor if he has conditions, he was feeling sick, I even asked him to come back a few more minutes for the second half, and if he didn’t, I would have to take him out,” he said.

“At the moment he’s feeling sick to his stomach, leaving him on the field, he wasn’t well in the game for that very reason. I decided to put a man from the area to try to do something, but there was a moment when I had to go.” finished.

With the tie, the red-black went to 56 points and is now 10 points behind the leader of the competition, Atlético-MG. The Rio club returns to the field on Wednesday (20), against the Athletic-PR, in the Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup.